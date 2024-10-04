Resyca BV: Aero Pump and Resyca Partner to Launch Ultra Soft Nasal Pump Spray, Targeting Precise Nasal Drug Delivery Applications

Now available for licensing, Ultra Soft Nasal Pump Spray leverages innovative spray nozzle chip technology for superior nasal cavity coverage - ideal for nose-to-brain therapies, vaccination, and other advanced multidose nasal applications.

ENSCHEDE, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Aero Pump and Resyca are proud to announce their collaboration in the launch of the innovative Ultra Soft Nasal Pump Spray. Available for licensing immediately, this co-developed system represents a new frontier in nasal drug delivery, offering enhanced delivery efficiency, precision and comfort for users.

Ultra Soft Nasal Pump Spray - Aero Pump - Resyca

Advanced Technology for Enhanced Drug Delivery

At the heart of the Ultra Soft Nasal Pump Spray is Medspray's advanced spray nozzle technology - Resyca's core technology used in all its soft mist devices - which produces a much finer and more uniform aerosol mist compared to other devices. This finer particle distribution, combined with the slow-moving soft mist, ensures superior coverage of the nasal cavities, making the system especially suited to therapies requiring precise drug delivery to hard-to-reach nasal areas. The ultra-soft spray also reduces irritation, improving patient comfort for frequent and long-term use.

Key Applications: Nose-to-Brain Therapies and Vaccination

The Ultra Soft Nasal Pump Spray is specifically designed for nose-to-brain therapies, providing a non-invasive method for delivering drugs directly to the central nervous system through the nasal passage. The system's fine mist technology optimises drug absorption, helping to overcome a major barrier in neuropharmaceutical treatments.

In addition to nose-to-brain therapies, the system is ideal for nasal vaccination. The fine aerosol ensures even distribution across the nasal cavities, thought to play a role in enhancing the immune response and therefore providing a superior alternative to injectable vaccines. The soft spray design has also been shown to improve patient comfort, which in turn will promote greater adoption of nasal vaccines compared to injectables. Furthermore, the container closure system of the Ultra Soft Nasal Pump Spray is equipped for aseptic filling, making it perfectly suited for a wide variety of multidose nasal spray applications.

Comprehensive Services for Tailored Solutions

Aero Pump and Resyca offer a full suite of services to support pharmaceutical companies in the development and commercialisation of nasal spray products. This includes device customisation, pharmaceutical formulation, product development, fill and finish services, and Regulatory support. The partnership ensures a seamless product development process from concept to market, tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Statements from Leadership

"We are excited to bring this groundbreaking device to market," said Remko Beimers, Chief Executive Officer of Resyca. "By combining Resyca's expertise in soft mist drug delivery technology with Aero Pump's experience in commercialising nasal spray devices, the Ultra Soft Nasal Spray Pump sets a new benchmark in nasal drug delivery."

Aero Pump General Manager Stefan Christ added, "This collaboration is a testament to the innovation driving our industry forward. Together with Resyca, we offer an unmatched solution for nasal drug delivery, from device design to full regulatory support, making it easier for pharmaceutical companies to bring advanced treatments to market."

Availability and Future Outlook

The Ultra Soft Nasal Spray Pump is now available for licensing and integration into pharmaceutical products. Aero Pump and Resyca plan to continue expanding the system's applications, exploring future innovations in nasal drug delivery.

About Resyca

Resyca® was founded in 2020 and is a joint venture between Bespak and Medspray. Resyca® specialises in the development and manufacturing of compact, user-friendly soft mist inhalation and soft nasal spray devices, incorporating the proprietary Medspray micro-nozzle technology. These devices are tailored for pulmonary and nasal applications, utilising standard pre-filled syringes / primary packaging and filling lines. As the soft mist development centre within Bespak, Resyca offers comprehensive services spanning from early-stage development through to commercial production, inclusive of filling, labelling, and packaging.

More information: www.resyca.com

About Aero Pump

Aero Pump is a leading manufacturer specialising in high-precision pharmaceutical application systems. With over 40 years of experience, the company supplies advanced spray pumps and droppers for a wide range of applications, including nasal, ophthalmic, buccal, and pulmonary drug delivery. Aero Pump's innovative product portfolio includes preservative-free systems such as 3K® and COMOD®, developed with together with Ursatec. Ursatec is a competent partner offering sterile contract manufacturing and customised solutions through its One-Source-Concept. The company prides itself on meeting stringent regulatory requirements, offering customised solutions tailored to the pharmaceutical industry's needs. Headquartered in Hochheim, Germany, Aero Pump has a global presence with strong distribution networks across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

More information: www.aeropump.de

About Bespak

Bespak® is a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on inhaled and nasal drug delivery devices and drug-device combination products. Bespak develops and manufactures finished pharmaceutical products, as well as being a leading global supplier of drug delivery devices and componentry to the pharmaceutical industry. With a long history in the development and commercial supply of pressurised Metered Dose Inhalers (pMDIs), Bespak supplies a major proportion of the world's pMDI dosing valves and actuators, and also specialises in the industrialisation and high-volume manufacture of complex dry powder inhaler (DPI) devices. Headquartered in Holmes Chapel, UK, the company's service offering spans early-stage feasibility, analytical services and product development, from pilot-scale, through to clinical supply and commercial-scale drug product fill-finish, device and component manufacturing. More information: www.bespak.com

About Medspray

Medspray is a privately owned company in Enschede, the Netherlands. With its 40 employees, Medspray focuses on the development and manufacturing of micro spray nozzles which are able to deliver soft mists. Medspray's slogan is: "tiny technology for a sustainable future." Medspray aims to contribute to a sustainable world by developing innovative spray nozzles for user-friendly health and personal care products, where a slow-moving soft spray is required, and without the use of propellants. Thanks to the high-tech nozzle chips, sprays can be tailored to suit any application, from inhalable aerosol clouds, to gentle nasal sprays, to cosmetic or fragrance sprays that do not feel wet on the skin.

More information: www.medspray.com

Contact Information

Bernhard Müllinger

COO

info@resyca.com

SOURCE: Resyca BV

View the original press release on newswire.com.