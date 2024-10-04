Breit Biniazan: Jury Awards $360 Million in Landmark Sexual Abuse Verdict

Landmark jury verdict against Cumberland Children's Hospital and its former medical director. Jury awards three plaintiffs $360 million for sexual abuse and neglect.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / On Friday, September 27, a Richmond Circuit Court jury delivered a groundbreaking $360 million verdict in a civil trial against Cumberland Hospital and its former medical director. After roughly seven hours of deliberations, the jurors returned a verdict of $20 million in compensatory damages, $60 million in treble damages for violation of Virginia's Consumer Protection Act, and $40 million in punitive damages per plaintiff.

The jury found the former medical director sexually abused each plaintiff under the guise of femoral pulse exams. In closing arguments, attorney Kevin Biniazan described the environment at Cumberland as a "village" of abuse, urging the jury to consider the long-term impact of the defendant's actions on the victims' lives.

"One [victim] is a problem, two is a pattern, three is pervasive, and four is a pandemic," Biniazan stated, emphasizing the need for justice and support for the survivors. He highlighted that a favorable verdict would send a powerful message to victims, affirming their worth and restoring their trust in the system.

Cumberland Hospital is one of several hundred facilities operated as a subsidiary of Universal Health Service, Inc. and through the management of UHS of Delaware, Inc. This verdict comes on the heels of a United States Senate Committee on Finance report and hearing addressing concerns with Youth Residential Treatment Facilities owned by UHS including Cumberland Hospital.

While the defense team attempted to defend the legitimacy of the defendant's medical examinations which habitually violated patients, the jurors ultimately determined that there was malicious intent behind his actions and negligence on the part of Cumberland Hospital for not protecting the children.

This landmark verdict highlights the urgent need for transparency and accountability in youth serving organizations, as the plaintiffs seek to reclaim their lives and send a clear message against abuse in all forms.

Breit Biniazan represents more than 40 additional plaintiffs involving claims against Cumberland Hospital, its parent company UHS, Inc., and the former medical director seeking in excess of $930 million.

