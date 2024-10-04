Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Celebrates Galería Talentum's New Exhibition Featuring Five Renowned Costa Rican Artists

San José's Galería Talentum will launch an ambitious new exhibition on Tuesday, 8 October 2024, spotlighting five prominent Costa Rican artists in a carefully curated arrangement.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / The opening reception will take place at 6:30 p.m. (CST) on 8 October - everyone welcome.

Emilia Cantor, Mystical Worlds in "Mundos Ocultos"

Oil on Canvas

Four of the featured artists - Emilia Cantor, Sofía Ruiz, Milo Gonzalez, and Pablo Mejias - are represented by MÍRAME Fine Art, a key platform for supporting Costa Rican talent.

Five Artists, Five Perspectives

Each artist is showcased in a dedicated room within the gallery, offering new works by Emilia Cantor, Milo Gonzalez, Sofía Ruiz, Pablo Mejias, and Jorge Crespo. This exhibition spans a range of mediums and thematic approaches, presenting an engaging investigation of personal, cultural, and philosophical narratives in contemporary Costa Rican art. The inclusion of these varied artistic voices at Galería Talentum highlights the evolving dialogue within the country's creative community.

Emilia Cantor: Hidden Worlds

Cantor's series, Mundos Ocultos ("Hidden Worlds"), features nine new paintings that continue her exploration of mystical female figures and otherworldly realms. Fusing classical techniques with modernist elements, Cantor's dreamlike landscapes are populated by figures that balance light and shadow, drawing viewers into a universe of rich symbolism and visual tension

Milo Gonzalez: Cosmogonical Images

For Milo Gonzalez, astrology provides the foundation for his six new paintings. The series, Imágenes Cosmagónicas ("Cosmogonical Images"), features large-scale canvases centred on Gonzalez's fascination with bold color, form, and composition. Gonzalez creates dynamic visual dialogues that are open to interpretation, much like the variable qualities of the cosmos.

Sofía Ruiz: Traces of Memory

Ruiz's series Rastros ("Traces") explores memory and identity through layered textures of oil and acrylic, forming evocative figures. Reflecting on her personal experience of familial disconnection, Ruiz's symbolic portraits capture the emotional weight of memory, offering a reflection on fragmented identities and the lasting impressions of family ties.

Pablo Mejias: The Erogenous Nature of Monstrosity

Pablo Mejias debuts La Naturaleza Erógena de la Monstruosidad ("The Erogenous Nature of Monstrosity"), his first solo exhibition dedicated exclusively to drawing. Best known for his exploration of death, eroticism, and metaphysical themes, this series focuses on fourteen new drawings. Mejias' dark, compelling works offer a meditation on life's impermanence and the complexity of human emotion.

Jorge Crespo: Migrants

In Migrantes ("Migrants"), the painter and printmaker Jorge Crespo reflects on migration as a physical and philosophical journey. Crespo's intricate works address the complexities of identity, belonging, and displacement, portraying journeys of self-discovery that often evoke feelings of loss and dislocation.

Celebrating Costa Rican Art

Galería Talentum continues to celebrate Costa Rica's dynamic contemporary art scene, highlighting its emerging talent.

MÍRAME Fine Art is proud to support this exhibition, running until 30 November 2024, and looks forward to it receiving the recognition it deserves, further elevating Costa Rican art internationally.

