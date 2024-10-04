Ørsted A/S: New employee-elected board member

DJ New employee-elected board member

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) New employee-elected board member 04-Oct-2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.10.2024 14:30:39 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors Lara Jewinat, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as board member. The first alternate, Leticia Torres Mandiola (Lead Strategy Consultant, Commercial), has replaced Lara Jewinat as employee-elected board member of Ørsted A/S. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Tom Christiansen +45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . CA board member.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 351122 EQS News ID: 2002533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 04, 2024 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)