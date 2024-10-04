Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) will announce its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. ET. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Those wishing to participate in the conference call should call the applicable number below and reference the Janus Henderson Results Briefing (Conference ID: 008089):

From: United States 833 470 1428 United Kingdom 0808 189 6484 All other countries +1 929 526 1599

To eliminate wait times, conference call participants may pre-register at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=efbea0db&confId=71288. After registering, a confirmation with access details will be sent via email.

Access to the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (ir.janushenderson.com); a webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of June 30, 2024, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

