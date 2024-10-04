Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A2P72S | ISIN: NL0015285941 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A3
Tradegate
04.10.24
14:57 Uhr
9,475 Euro
+0,075
+0,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMATICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMATICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4709,71015:30
9,4759,69515:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2024 15:10 Uhr
80 Leser
Immatics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting 2024

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, October 4, 2024 - Immatics N.V.(NASDAQ: IMTX, "Immatics" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer in Houston, Texas from November 6 - 10, 2024.

Full abstracts will be available on November 5, 2024, at 9:00 am EST in the JITC Supplement.

Oral Presentations

Date / Time: November 8, 2024 / 3:50 - 5:25 pm Central Standard Time
Session: Oral Abstract Session 1
Abstract Number: 687
Title: ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T targeting PRAME shows deep and durable anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated solid cancer patients
Presenter: Martin Wermke, M.D. (University Hospital Dresden, Germany)

Date / Time: November 9, 2024 / 12:30 PM - 1:30 pm Central Standard Time
Session: Rapid Oral - Clinical 2
Abstract Number: 661
Title: Enhanced pharmacology data of next-generation IMA203CD8 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME
Presenter: Dejka M. Araujo, M.D. (MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA)

Poster Presentations

Date: November 8, 2024
Poster Number: 355
Title: An approach to bridging starting materials to monitor T cell persistence in adoptive T cell therapy
Presenter: Jourdan Andersson, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024
Poster Number: 226
Title: An effective donor screening program for manufacturing of allogeneic ?d T cell products
Presenter: Inbar Azoulay Alfaguter, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024
Poster Number: 228
Title: Optimizing and streamlining the manufacturing of V?9Vd2 ?d T cells for allogeneic therapy
Presenter: Pooja Mehta, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024
Abstract Number: 360
Title: Combination of a TCR-engineered autologous PRAME-targeting T cell therapy with a PRAME-encoding mRNA for the treatment of solid tumors
Presenter: Fabian Brunk, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024
Poster Number: 372
Title: TCR-engineered T cells exhibit enhanced persistence and serial killing ability when armored with membrane-bound IL-15
Presenter: Justin Gunesch, Ph.D. (Immatics)

About IMA203 and Target PRAME
ACTengine® IMA203 T cells are directed against an HLA-A*02-presented peptide derived from preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma (PRAME), a protein frequently expressed in a large variety of solid cancers, thereby supporting the program's potential to address a broad cancer patient population. Immatics' PRAME peptide is present at a high copy number per tumor cell and is homogeneously and specifically expressed in tumor tissue. The peptide has been identified and characterized by Immatics' proprietary mass spectrometry-based target discovery platform, XPRESIDENT®. Through its proprietary TCR discovery and engineering platform XCEPTOR®, Immatics has generated a highly specific T cell receptor (TCR) against this target for its TCR-based cell therapy approach, ACTengine® IMA203.

ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T is currently being evaluated in Phase 1 IMA203 monotherapy, and IMA203CD8 (GEN2) monotherapy, where IMA203 engineered T cells are co-transduced with a CD8aß co-receptor.

About Immatics
Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.comas a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates you can also follow us on X, Instagramand LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Media
Trophic Communications
Phone: +49 171 3512733
immatics@trophic.eu (mailto:immatics@trophic.eu)

Immatics N.V.
Jordan Silverstein
Head of Strategy
Phone: +1 346 319-3325
InvestorRelations@immatics.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@immatics.com)

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b44fccc6-afde-43c1-9f94-4778da0fd587)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
