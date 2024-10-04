Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
04.10.24
14:36 Uhr
14,420 Euro
+0,310
+2,20 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 15:18 Uhr
Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:04 October 2024

Name of applicant:Carnival plc
Name of scheme:Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 April 2024To:30 September 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:400,625
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:400,625

Name of contact:Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:+1-305-406-5268

© 2024 PR Newswire
