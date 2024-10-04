Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
WKN: 461279 | ISIN: BMG2097Z1471
Ethypharm announces the appointment of Éric CHEVALIER as Group Human Resources Director

SAINT-CLOUD, France, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denis DELVAL, President & CEO of the Ethypharm Group, announces the appointment of Éric CHEVALIER as Group Human Resources Director with effect from 1 October 2024.

Eric CHEVALIER - Group Human Resources Director of Ethypharm

With 20 years' experience in the Human Resources function, including 10 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Éric Chevalier brings a wealth of experience from a variety of sectors, giving him a global and operational vision of HR issues.

Throughout his career, Éric Chevalier has held key positions in leading companies. In particular, he was Director of Human Resources at Biogen for 4 years, after having been HR Manager for several industrial organisations at General Electric Healthcare. He began his career at Coca-Cola Entreprises, where he spent nine years as an HR generalist. 20 years of experience have enabled him to acquire a comprehensive and integrated vision of HR, as well as solid expertise in the various key areas of Human Resources.

More recently, as Director of Human Resources at AstraZeneca France, Éric Chevalier oversaw all HR activities in France against a backdrop of strong growth. He helped set up high-performance organisations while promoting an open and committed working environment, focused on developing the skills of all employees.

Éric CHEVALIER holds a Master 2 in Human Resources Management from CIFFOP - Université Panthéon Assas - Paris II, as well as a Master in Economics from Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Denis DELVAL, President & CEO of the Ethypharm Group, said: "The recruitment of this key position for the development and evolution of Ethypharm led me to call on an experienced professional. We are convinced that Eric, with his experience and people-centred approach, will be able to support our Group's growth while reinforcing a positive and committed corporate culture".

Eric CHEVALIER, newly appointed Director of Human Resources, added: "I am delighted to be joining Ethypharm and enthusiastic about helping to strengthen its position as a key international player in the pharmaceutical industry. I look forward to working with the teams to develop talent and foster a humane and collaborative working environment"

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a leading mid-sized international pharmaceutical company, with strong European roots, that manufactures and provides essential medicines, with a focus on hospital care, central nervous system (severe pain and addiction) and internal medicine.

Ethypharm is committed to improving patients' lives and making a positive impact on society and the environment.

Ethypharm has 1,700 employees dedicated to its various pharmaceutical activities, of which 1400 are in industrial operations.

Our six production sites located in France, the UK, Spain, and China have expertise in injectables and complex oral solid forms.

With a global presence in 68 countries, the company markets its products directly in Europe and China, and has strategic partnerships in the EMEA, NA, LATAM and APAC markets.

Ethypharm works closely with the authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure that its medicines are used appropriately and that patients have access to them.

To find out more about Ethypharm, visit http://www.ethypharm.com and follow us on Linkedin.

Media Contact: Avril PONNELLE - presse@ethypharm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523477/Eric_Chevalier_Ethypharm.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917067/3701425/Ethypharm_Logo.jpg

Ethypharm Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ethypharm)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ethypharm-announces-the-appointment-of-eric-chevalier-as-group-human-resources-director-302267731.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
