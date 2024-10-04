STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has terminated its corporate broking services agreement with Redeye AB ("Redeye"), pursuant to which agreement Redeye provided Neonode with financial advisory and investor relation services.

The Company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and will be exploring alternative options to ensure effective communication with its stakeholders and the broader investment community.

For more information, please contact:

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-terminates-agreement-with-redeye,c4047277

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/4047277/3039331.pdf Neonode Terminates Agreement with Redeye https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-terminates-agreement-with-redeye,c3339997 Neonode Terminates Agreement with Redeye

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-terminates-agreement-with-redeye-302267745.html