Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092 | Ticker-Symbol: SB6P
Berlin
04.10.24
09:46 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,750
-10,49 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neonode Terminates Agreement with Redeye

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has terminated its corporate broking services agreement with Redeye AB ("Redeye"), pursuant to which agreement Redeye provided Neonode with financial advisory and investor relation services.

The Company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and will be exploring alternative options to ensure effective communication with its stakeholders and the broader investment community.

For more information, please contact:
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-terminates-agreement-with-redeye,c4047277

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/4047277/3039331.pdf

Neonode Terminates Agreement with Redeye

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-terminates-agreement-with-redeye,c3339997

Neonode Terminates Agreement with Redeye

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-terminates-agreement-with-redeye-302267745.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
