Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
04.10.24
08:04 Uhr
70,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
04.10.2024
Workiva: Closing the Sustainability Skills Gap Through Employee Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / In this episode of ESG Talk, Tom Rayner, founder of Sillion, a transition consultancy focused on corporate ESG, and Ian Plummer, the commercial director of Auto Trader Group, the largest automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom join Andie Wood. Tune in as they discuss the sustainability skills gap and share practical advice and lessons learned from successfully implementing a carbon literacy program for over 1,000 professionals.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
