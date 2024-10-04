Workiva: Closing the Sustainability Skills Gap Through Employee Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / In this episode of ESG Talk, Tom Rayner, founder of Sillion, a transition consultancy focused on corporate ESG, and Ian Plummer, the commercial director of Auto Trader Group, the largest automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom join Andie Wood. Tune in as they discuss the sustainability skills gap and share practical advice and lessons learned from successfully implementing a carbon literacy program for over 1,000 professionals.

