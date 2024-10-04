Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
04.10.2024 15:48 Uhr
People's Daily: PRC at 75: People's Daily releases a documentary-The Train to the Future

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 1, 2024, marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The People's Daily released a documentary that tells how, over the past 75 years, the country has embarked on an arduous journey of national development and modernization, transforming itself from a struggling agrarian nation into the world's second-largest economy. China has made strides in not only enhancing the well-being of its people but also delivering benefits to the rest of the world through its own development. This video demonstrates how China's development promotes the cause of human peace and development, and how it contributes to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523470/Peoples_Daily.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prc-at-75--peoples-daily-releases-a-documentary-the-train-to-the-future-302267752.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
