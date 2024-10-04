Merck & Co., Inc.: Career on Purpose : Merck's Skills-First Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Episode 1 of Career On Purpose, a new podcast series from Merck, features an engaging conversation on the company's transformative "Skills-First" program, which helps attract, develop, advance and retain talented people who don't have four-year degrees.

In this episode, Ngozi Motilewa, enterprise HR lead for Merck's Skills-First Diversity Talent Initiative, shares details on the program's origins, workings and impact, and Robert Roberson, an enterprise shared service manager for Merck, delves into his personal journey and the vital role mentoring has played in his ascent to a leadership position within the program.

Learn more about Merck's Skills-First program at https://jobs.merck.com/skills-first.

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines.

