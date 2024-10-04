Anzeige
Merck & Co., Inc.: Career on Purpose : Merck's Skills-First Program
WKN: A0YD8Q | ISIN: US58933Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MK
Tradegate
04.10.24
16:10 Uhr
100,40 Euro
+0,20
+0,20 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 15:50 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merck & Co., Inc.: Career on Purpose : Merck's Skills-First Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Episode 1 of Career On Purpose, a new podcast series from Merck, features an engaging conversation on the company's transformative "Skills-First" program, which helps attract, develop, advance and retain talented people who don't have four-year degrees.

In this episode, Ngozi Motilewa, enterprise HR lead for Merck's Skills-First Diversity Talent Initiative, shares details on the program's origins, workings and impact, and Robert Roberson, an enterprise shared service manager for Merck, delves into his personal journey and the vital role mentoring has played in his ascent to a leadership position within the program.

Learn more about Merck's Skills-First program at https://jobs.merck.com/skills-first.

Merck & Co., Inc.

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world - and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Merck & Co., Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Merck & Co., Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/merck-co-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Merck & Co., Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
