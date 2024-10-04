Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164338 | ISIN: US36268T2069 | Ticker-Symbol: GQI
Stuttgart
04.10.24
08:04 Uhr
14,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GAIL INDIA LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAIL INDIA LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,70016:10
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 15:54 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAIL and AM Green signs Memorandum of Understanding for Jointly Developing Renewable Energy up to 2.5 GW and Green Chemical Projects

  • GAIL and AM Green will jointly explore setting up of solar/wind hybrid renewable projects to enable supply of Renewable Energy - Round the Clock (RE-RTC)
  • Partnership to focus on the long-term supply of carbon dioxide (CO2), and eMethanol production and exploration across India

AMSTERDAM and NEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIL (India) Limited and AM Green B.V. (AMG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore projects aimed at advancing sustainable energy solutions in India. The partnership focuses on the long-term supply of carbon dioxide (CO2) for hybrid renewable energy project, and eMethanol production and exploration across India.

GAIL and AM Green signs Memorandum of Understanding

Shri Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL and Shri Mahesh Kolli, Group President, AM Green signed the MoU in presence of Shri Rajeev Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL.

In line with the MoU, both the parties envision to jointly explore setting up of solar/wind hybrid renewable projects up to 2.5 GW across India. The hybrid solar/wind projects combined with Greenko's upcoming Pump Storage Projects are poised to supply Round the Clock power to the end users including the proposed eMethanol project.

Both the parties envisage to undertake studies for long-term supply of around 350 KTA CO2 generated by GAIL in its gas processing plants to produce eMethanol, an environmentally friendly fuel that can reduce carbon emissions and promote a circular economy. GAIL shall also have an equity option to invest in the proposed eMethanol project, ensuring a strategic partnership that supports both companies' objectives in promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Mahesh Kolli, Group President of AM Green: "We are delighted to partner with GAIL on one of the world's largest carbon-free, renewable energy supply contracts. This partnership demonstrates AM Green's emerging leadership position as a global clean energy transition solutions platform while contributing to India's ambition of emerging as an exporter of reliable, sustainable and lowest cost green molecules and its derivatives accelerating industrial decarbonization globally. The production of green methanol shall also help in decarbonization of hard to abate sectors like shipping, steel, cement etc."

Rajeev Singhal, Director (Business Development) of GAIL: "The signing of this MoU with AM Green underscores our commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions. By facilitating the supply of CO2 for eMethanol production, we are taking a proactive approach to reduce carbon emissions and support alternative fuel development. Development of renewable energy projects will support reducing carbon footprint of the country and advancing India's transition to a greener energy landscape. The partnership between GAIL and AMG is set to augment technological innovation in India while also promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability."

AM Green's production of the green ammonia across multiple locations in India will accelerate its target to achieve 5 MTPA of green ammonia capacity by 2030, and its efforts to achieve net zero targets in India as well as in OECD markets. This will be equivalent to about 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, representing a fifth of India's target for green hydrogen production under the country's National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10 per cent of Europe's target for green hydrogen imports by 2030. AM Green will also establish large-scale bio refineries that utilize multiple feedstocks & produce high-value green products enabling global decarbonization in aviation, fuels, chemicals and other industrial sectors.

For further enquiries:
Jyoti Kumar
Corporate Communication
GAIL (India) Limited
T: +91 9818805711
E: jyotik@gail.co.in

Suheil Imtiaz
Public Affairs & Strategic Communications
AM Green
M: + 91 94401 59289
E: suheil.m@amgreen.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523466/GAIL_and_AM_Green_signs_MoU.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490224/4951291/AM_GREEN_Logo.jpg

AM Green Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gail-and-am-green-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-for-jointly-developing-renewable-energy-up-to-2-5-gw-and-green-chemical-projects-302267757.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.