Eternal Life or Cyborg Future? MVM Future Talks Pushes the Boundaries of Humanity With Jason Silva

MVM Future Talks, Hungary's leading free online science series this year explores the possibilities of extending human life and questions of transhumanism. The program starts with two documentaries and culminates in a live online talk show on October 11th 6 PM CET, featuring Jason Silva, the world-renowned futurist on mvmfuturetalks.com

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / The fifth, 2024 season of MVM Future Talks tackles its boldest topic yet: the possibilities and consequences of drastically extending human lifespan. This year's series encourages us to think: What kind of life do we want to live, and what kind of world do we want to create for the future generations? How can we preserve our humanity in an era where technology becomes an integral part of not just our environment, but our bodies and minds?

The series delves into exciting questions such as the role of biohacking, genetic research, cybernetic implants and nanotechnology in shaping our future. Two feature-length documentaries of prominent celebrities explore these topics, and the highlight of MVM Future Talks 2024 will be a live scientific talk show broadcast live on October 11th at 6 PM CET.

The special guest star of the talk show will be Jason Silva, futurist and television host known from National Geographic's Brain Games series. Silva, whom The Atlantic calls "A Timothy Leary of the Viral Video Age," is known worldwide for his inspiring presentations and thought-provoking insights.

Jason Silva is a Venezuelan-American television personality, short film maker, futurist and speaker who uses technology to inspire people about philosophy and science. Silva believes in transhumanism and that biology will eventually "become an information technology". His background in philosophy and filmmaking gives him a unique perspective on discussing future technological and ethical issues.

MVM Future Talks aims to engage younger generations and involve them in scientific discourse. The program highlights that questions about extending human life and transhumanism are not just problems for scientists and technology experts, but fundamental human dilemmas that affect us all.

MVM Future Talks 2024 is not just a science education program, but an initiative to start a real social dialogue about the future of humanity. Biohacking, genetic research, cybernetic implants, and nanotechnology are all areas that could radically change our lives in the near future. The program aims to facilitate the development of a social dialogue that can help navigate the technological and ethical maze of the future.

More information about the program can be found at mvmfuturetalks.com. Everybody can join the free, online talk show on October 11th for the latest scientific developments and thought-provoking visions of the future from Jason Silva and other renowned experts.

The fifth MVM Future Talks online talk show will be available to watch free online at www.mvmfuturetalks.com on October 11, from 6.00 p.m. CET.

