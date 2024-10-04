Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essense of Australia's New Collection Celebrates 'The Beginning of Forever'

Classic and contemporary wedding gowns for every bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Step into a world where timeless elegance meets modern flair with the latest bridal collection from globally renowned wedding dress designer Essense of Australia. Crafted to capture every unique love story and bridal vision, this new collection offers stunning gowns that will make any wedding day truly unforgettable.

Essense of Australia Style D4217

Essense of Australia Style D4217
Essense of Australia Style D4217

"Every bride envisions themself in a wedding dress that reflects the most authentic version of themself and their love story," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer, Essense of Australia. "The newest collection lets brides embrace 'the beginning of forever' on their most special day."

This season features styles for every bride from on-trend Basque waist and corset bodices to timeless shapes like A-line silhouettes and column gowns. The hottest details, including dramatic bows, glistening pearls and ethereal lace overlays, take center stage as they elevate simple yet chic styles. Brides are painting the aisle this wedding season with new color offerings like black, bellini gold, metallic mist and blue blush.

Discover looks that take brides from the altar to the dance floor with detachable sleeves and overskirts that transform a floor-length look to a flirty midnight mini. The romantic bride will find dreamy details in this collection with several soft sweetheart neckline and sweeping ballgown options to choose from. Whether a bride's vision is modern elegance or carefree whimsy, there's a gown crafted just for them.

With so many breathtaking gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them look and feel their most beautiful on their wedding day. The new Essense of Australia collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring 32 new gowns. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

About Essense of Australia

Essense of Australia is a leading international bridal design house and wholesaler that creates and manufactures award-winning gowns for independent bridal retailers throughout the world under labels Stella York, Essense of Australia, Martina Liana, Martina Liana Luxe and All Who Wander, as well as private label collection Oxford Street and bridesmaid label Sorella Vita. The Essense of Australia family of brands can be found at more than 1,100 retailers worldwide including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

Contact Information

Lindsay Santee
Associate Director of Strategic Communications
lindsays@essensedesigns.com
9139098623

Related Files

S24 ESS D4115 INF08
S24 ESS D4184 INF13

SOURCE: Essense of Australia

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.