Essense of Australia's New Collection Celebrates 'The Beginning of Forever'

Classic and contemporary wedding gowns for every bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Step into a world where timeless elegance meets modern flair with the latest bridal collection from globally renowned wedding dress designer Essense of Australia. Crafted to capture every unique love story and bridal vision, this new collection offers stunning gowns that will make any wedding day truly unforgettable.

Essense of Australia Style D4217

Essense of Australia Style D4217

"Every bride envisions themself in a wedding dress that reflects the most authentic version of themself and their love story," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer, Essense of Australia. "The newest collection lets brides embrace 'the beginning of forever' on their most special day."

This season features styles for every bride from on-trend Basque waist and corset bodices to timeless shapes like A-line silhouettes and column gowns. The hottest details, including dramatic bows, glistening pearls and ethereal lace overlays, take center stage as they elevate simple yet chic styles. Brides are painting the aisle this wedding season with new color offerings like black, bellini gold, metallic mist and blue blush.

Discover looks that take brides from the altar to the dance floor with detachable sleeves and overskirts that transform a floor-length look to a flirty midnight mini. The romantic bride will find dreamy details in this collection with several soft sweetheart neckline and sweeping ballgown options to choose from. Whether a bride's vision is modern elegance or carefree whimsy, there's a gown crafted just for them.

With so many breathtaking gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them look and feel their most beautiful on their wedding day. The new Essense of Australia collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring 32 new gowns. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

About Essense of Australia

Essense of Australia is a leading international bridal design house and wholesaler that creates and manufactures award-winning gowns for independent bridal retailers throughout the world under labels Stella York, Essense of Australia, Martina Liana, Martina Liana Luxe and All Who Wander, as well as private label collection Oxford Street and bridesmaid label Sorella Vita. The Essense of Australia family of brands can be found at more than 1,100 retailers worldwide including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

Contact Information

Lindsay Santee

Associate Director of Strategic Communications

lindsays@essensedesigns.com

9139098623

Related Files

S24 ESS D4115 INF08

S24 ESS D4184 INF13

SOURCE: Essense of Australia

View the original press release on newswire.com.