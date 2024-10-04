Anzeige
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
04.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
Rival Announces Rival Workflow: A Scalable Solution for Automation Across the Employee Experience

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Rival introduces Rival Workflow, the latest generation of the famed Redcarpet technology, a platform that empowers businesses to manage the employee experience - from onboarding to offboarding - in one seamless, integrated experience.

Rival Workflow goes beyond onboarding and modernizes critical HR functions, offering customizable, automated workflows that drive efficiency and ensure compliance without added complexity. Built for growth and agility, Rival Workflow scales with organizations, reducing manual tasks and providing real-time insights to optimize HR processes while delivering an optimized, integrated experience for employees and administrators alike.??

"Rival Workflow is a transformation platform for HR teams; the orchestration of process and data remains a key challenge for almost every organization today. By automating complex tasks and simplifying processes across the employee lifecycle, we're delivering bottom line impact, as much as 30x return on investment, while enabling HR and people managers the freedom to focus on what truly matters - driving growth in their organization," says Rival CEO Gregory DiTullio.

Key benefits of Rival Workflow:

  • Boosted Productivity: Scale essential HR processes and employee experiences with automation and AI, allowing HR teams to stay focused on high-value strategic efforts.

  • Scalability and Flexibility: Customizable workflows and automation adapt to organizations of any size or industry, growing with the organization and adjusting to changing needs without the need for complex code?for all events in an organization's lifecycle.

  • Simplified Compliance: Built-in tools simplify critical compliance tasks with minimal administrative effort.

  • Robust Integrations: Connects with existing HR tools and systems, consolidating tasks and data into one place and eliminating the need to work from disparate systems.

  • Real-Time Analytics: Track employee progress and optimize workflows with actionable insights and the data needed to drive decision-making.

  • Personalization and Localization: Customize the experience for employees both globally and locally.

"Rival Workflow has transformed the way HR teams manage their responsibilities. Customers across the globe appreciate Rival Workflow's ability to scale HR departments' operations while creating a more cohesive employee experience," said Poornima Farrar, Rival's Chief Product Officer.

For more information, visit?www.rival-hr.com.

Contact Information

Tina Hurd Winston
Media Contact
tina.hurdwinston@rival-hr.com
470-633-5648

SOURCE: Rival

