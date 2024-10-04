Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC) ("Manulife" or the "Company"), and other featured guests, joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Manulife's Initial Public Offering (IPO), which made history as the largest IPO in Canada's capital markets in 1999.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I91ubVQ7ElQ

For shareholders since December 1999 through August 2024, Manulife has delivered a total return of 814.5%, outpacing the 430.5% gain of the S&P/TSX Composite Index during the same timeframe.

"As a proud Canadian company, we are honoured to celebrate a quarter-century of Manulife history at the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since our listing, we have grown and transformed Manulife to be one of the few truly global insurance and wealth and asset managers that is both a leader and at scale. Today, we are proud to serve 35 million customers globally - over 7 million of which are in Canada. Our progress is thanks to our people. As a team, we are committed to raising the bar to help make decisions easier and lives better for our customers while delivering value for our shareholders."

Manulife, a top 10 global insurer, is a Toronto, Canada-headquartered health and wealth company helping 35 million customers make their decisions easier and lives better. It serves 1 in 4 Canadians with insurance and investment products and solutions. And Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for its Wealth and Asset Management segment, serves individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. As of Q2 2024, Manulife Investment Management oversees C$1.5 trillion in assets to help its customers achieve their investment goals.

