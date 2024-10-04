The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04
04 October 2024
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
THE HIGHER EDUCATION SECURITISED INVESTMENTS SERIES NO. 1 PLC - Annual Report and Financial Statements - For the year ended 31 March 2024
For further information please contact:
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
Signed 24 THESIS FS EY LLP
