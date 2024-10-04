The PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Crezca Con Éxito: Preparing Little Learners for Escuela Y Vida

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, but PNC Crezca con Éxito (PNC Grow Up Great) has been keeping Spanish-speaking little learners and families top of mind since we launched our early childhood education initiative in 2004.

"PNC Grow Up Great has been a Spanish and English initiative since early on, with the reasoning that this was simply the right thing to do to help prepare children across our communities for success in school and life," said Sally McCrady, chair and president of the PNC Foundation. "Since PNC also offered its products and services in both languages, it was important to model our early education initiative this way as well."

Here are just a few examples of PNC Grow Up Great's Spanish-language offerings and initiatives:

We launch new educational resources each year in partnership with Sesame Workshop, the creators of Sesame Street, and they're always created in English and Spanish.

Our Lesson Center offers 150+ bilingual lesson plans for pre-K teachers and families of young children.

Between 2021 and 2024, we collaborated with the PBS Foundation to amplify many of these lessons on PBS LearningMedia, with each of the enhanced lessons and accompanying resources available in Spanish as well as English. This significantly expanded the Spanish resources available on PBS LearningMedia, a reputable source of educational materials for parents and educators.

PNC has a been a proud sponsor of Fred Rogers Productions' Alma's Way since it launched in 2022.

Since 2019, we've partnered with the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health - Chicago on their delivery of the Let's Talk program to parents in underserved communities. This eight-week program, available in English and Spanish, reinforces parents' understanding of the critical role their interaction plays in their children's foundation brain development.

When we bring PNC Grow Up Great into our communities, we do so with an emphasis on Spanish and English - through the Mobile Learning Adventure, Be My Neighbor Day events, and a variety of educational resources offered to families.

The PNC Grow Up Great website, fact sheet and online resources are available in Spanish and English. All marketing campaigns are also launched in both languages.





