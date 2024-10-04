Ascend Partners Inc.: Ascend Partners Announces Strategic Investment with Achieve Partners to Scale Growth

Ascend Partners secures funding from Achieve Partners to accelerate growth and innovation.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Ascend Partners, a premier provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions and the most trusted OneStream Diamond Partner, announced a strategic investment from Achieve Partners, a firm focused on closing talent gaps through investments in leading SaaS services businesses.

For over a decade, Ascend Partners has been one of the foremost advisors in the OneStream ecosystem. With this strategic investment from Achieve Partners, Ascend will expand its offerings and continue investing in its talented team, delivering enhanced value to clients. This partnership is well aligned with Ascend's mission to future-proof its clients' financial systems, enabling them to thrive in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

"Partnering with Achieve was a perfect fit as we both share the same entrepreneurial spirit and energy," said Colin Sawford, Co-Founder of Ascend. "Being backed by supportive investors who are committed to amplifying 'the Ascend Way' allows us to enhance our solutions, expand into complementary practices, and continue supporting our team with the resources they need to excel."

Peter Popalis, Co-Founder of Ascend Partners, added: "Teaming up with Achieve represents an exciting new chapter for Ascend. This strategic investment empowers us to expand our impact in the market. Achieve has a deep understanding of our business model and will provide us with the tools and support to scale while maintaining the excellence our clients have come to expect."

Achieve's investment brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to four critical values:

Trustworthiness . Both Ascend and Achieve Partners are deeply committed to fostering long-term relationships rooted in trust and integrity. By partnering with a firm that values individuality and innovation, Ascend will not only maintain its reputation as a reliable client partner but also broaden its capabilities to meet the changing needs of the market.

Innovation & Excellence. Achieve's proven expertise in scaling SaaS consulting firms positions Ascend to enhance its solutions, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and drive innovation. Through continuous training, operational improvements, and mentorship, Achieve will ensure that Ascend remains a leader in delivering excellence and creating value within the OneStream ecosystem.

Passion for Impact. This partnership amplifies Ascend's passion for delivering impactful solutions. With Achieve's backing, Ascend will gain vital support in sales and marketing, financial analysis, and knowledge sharing, enabling the company to take bold strides forward while preserving the energy and drive that have fueled its success.

Collaboration for Growth. Collaboration has long been central to Ascend's success. This partnership will enable Ascend to leverage Achieve's expertise in transforming talent into a competitive edge. With a focus on bridging the talent gap and eliminating barriers to education and hiring, Achieve will collaborate closely with Ascend to produce new OneStream consultants who wouldn't have otherwise found a pathway into the sector.

Corinne Spears, Principal at Achieve Partners, commented: "Through the unmatched quality of their work and the caliber of their leadership, Ascend has built an exceptional reputation in the OneStream ecosystem. As OneStream continues to grow quickly, finding enough trained, certified talent will become increasingly difficult, particularly talent with finance skills and experience. Our investment is aimed at enhancing Ascend's existing strengths while providing the resources and guidance necessary to drive sustainable growth. We are excited to collaborate with Ascend's leadership team to support their continued success."

Ascend will continue to operate under the leadership of Colin Sawford and Peter Popalis. Ascend remains dedicated to building trusted relationships with its clients and OneStream, fostering a culture of collaboration and passion, and delivering innovative solutions that drive meaningful results. The investment from Achieve marks a pivotal moment for Ascend, accelerating the company's momentum towards long-term success and growth.

Contact: Lisa Yurkiw, +1 (647) 957-6000, lisa@ascend.partners

About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners is a leading provider of bespoke EPM solutions and the most trusted OneStream Diamond Partner. Ascend serves sophisticated global corporations seeking to enhance and futureproof their financial systems for their next stage of growth. From our dual headquarters in Toronto and Philadelphia, Ascend brings a decade of experience to the table, having successfully crafted and implemented over 80 OneStream frameworks for a growing portfolio of top-tier clients across many verticals, including real estate, manufacturing, mining, natural resources and energy. For more information, visit www.ascend.partners

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class technology, business, and healthcare services. Achieve focuses on addressing the talent gap in fast-growing ecosystems by providing companies with the resources they need to future-proof their workforce with investments in training. For more information, visit www.achievepartners.com

Contact Information

Lisa Yurkiw

Vice President, Sales & Operations

lisa@ascend.partner

+1 (647) 957-6000

SOURCE: Ascend Partners

