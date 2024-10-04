HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tellurian Inc. ("Tellurian") (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that its stockholders have approved the Merger Agreement Proposal, as defined in Tellurian's proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 27, 2024, for its Special Meeting of Stockholders.
About Tellurian Inc.
Tellurian aims to generate shareholder value by establishing a competitive LNG enterprise, effectively supplying natural gas to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tellurian is actively developing Driftwood LNG, an approximately 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and associated pipeline network. Tellurian is publicly traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "TELL". For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com.
