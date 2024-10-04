New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - As many as 97% of users find unresponsive websites frustrating, which impacts customer experience and loyalty. DesignRush reveals top-notch web development companies that help businesses provide hassle-free browsing experiences.

A Forbes Advisor report also adds that most users will likely switch to competitors if they encounter slow and unresponsive pages. Fast-loading websites aim to keep users engaged, lower bounce rates, and improve SEO.

Recognizing the importance of professional web development in business outcomes, DesignRush, a premier B2B marketplace, has curated a list of the top web development companies.

The top web development companies in October are:

Digital Go Where - digitalgowhere.com TORUS internet applications - torus.gr Lashchanka - lashchanka.com 8BITES - 8bites.co Accelerate Media - acceleratemediainc.com Krugis OU - krugis.ee KPI Creatives - kpi-creatives.com Digicode - mydigicode.com Webgate - webgate.digital Metafic - metafic.co Onyx8 Digital Agenc - onyx8agency.com Vitec GmbH - vitec-visual.com EnkoSoft Company - enkosoft.company Kraft Web Agency - kraftwebagency.com IPH Technologies - iphtechnologies.org Collective Design Agency - agency.collect.vn Digitrix Media Limited - digitrixme.com Walt & Gordon - waltandgordon.com Codemelt - codemelt.com Quixom Technology - quixom.com Oodles Blockchain - blockchain.oodles.io Tech Admire - techadmire.agency Heartcast Media - heartcastmedia.com App Corp - appcorp.org Advanced Website Designs - advancedwebsitedesigns.com A group Consulting - agroupconsulting.com Genius Host - geniushost.hr Viacon - viacon.io TekAlgo Technologies - tekalgo.com Backup Infotech - backupinfotech.com

Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

