2U Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, a global leader in online education, today announced that Paul S. Lalljie is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Lalljie has been 2U's CEO since late 2023 and led the company through a successful financial restructuring completed in September. 2U's Board has initiated a thorough search for a permanent successor and has appointed Matthew Norden as interim CEO to lead 2U during this transition. Norden is currently 2U's Chief Financial Officer and he will continue serving in that role while acting as interim CEO.

"With our financial restructuring now complete, Paul and the Board have agreed that this is the right moment for a change as 2U enters its next phase of growth," said Brian Napack, Executive Chairman of 2U's Board. "Paul's strong leadership has been instrumental in guiding 2U through a challenging period and positioning the company for success in the future, and we are immensely grateful for his contributions."

"Leading 2U through this period has been both demanding and fulfilling," said Lalljie. "I'm proud of all this team has accomplished, including establishing a solid financial base that allows 2U to pursue its critical mission of providing accessible, affordable, and impactful education," said Lalljie. "Working alongside 2U's talented and mission-driven team has been an honor, and I'm confident that 2U is now well-positioned to help our partners deliver exceptional student outcomes for years to come."

"With over a decade of experience at 2U, Matt Norden deeply understands 2U's business, its culture, and critically, the needs of our incredible partners," said Napack. "The Board and 2U's leadership team have full confidence in Matt's ability to maintain our growing momentum through this transition period."

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 89 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 260 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com .

