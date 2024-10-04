Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EVGB | ISIN: US29430C1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TS
Tradegate
04.10.24
16:39 Uhr
12,800 Euro
-0,500
-3,76 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTIS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTIS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,80012,90017:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2024 15:12 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elis: Termination of discussions with Vestis and UniFirst

Termination of discussions with Vestis and UniFirst

Saint-Cloud, 4 October 2024 - Elis continuously considers a range of strategic opportunities. As part of its exploratory conversations around a potential entry into the US market, Elis held conversations with Vestis and UniFirst.

Both discussions have been terminated, as neither would have allowed Elis to complete a transaction that would be in line with the company's strict financial discipline.

Elis therefore remains focused on its strategy combining organic growth and value-creating acquisitions. The Group's operational know-how, its growth profile and its model based on the principles of the circular economy will enable Elis to continue to assert its leadership in all the countries in which it operates, while continuing exploring opportunities in new markets.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.