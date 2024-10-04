Elis: Termination of discussions with Vestis and UniFirst

Termination of discussions with Vestis and UniFirst

Saint-Cloud, 4 October 2024 - Elis continuously considers a range of strategic opportunities. As part of its exploratory conversations around a potential entry into the US market, Elis held conversations with Vestis and UniFirst.

Both discussions have been terminated, as neither would have allowed Elis to complete a transaction that would be in line with the company's strict financial discipline.

Elis therefore remains focused on its strategy combining organic growth and value-creating acquisitions. The Group's operational know-how, its growth profile and its model based on the principles of the circular economy will enable Elis to continue to assert its leadership in all the countries in which it operates, while continuing exploring opportunities in new markets.

