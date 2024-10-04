This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Elina Kivelä, chief of staff at Sweden's Turn Energy. She says companies should implement mandatory physical training, daily wellness hours, great parental leave benefits, health check-ups, and a hybrid work model. "This is crucial for balancing family life, something we know women often struggle with the most," she states. The solar industry is an innovative and fast-growing field, offering the opportunity to be a pioneering leader in driving gender equality and diversity. Structured mentoring programs, opportunities for professional growth, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...