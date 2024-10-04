Anzeige
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
International Paper Company: Manufacturing Makes It Happen

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / International Paper Company:

As one of the world's leading producers of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, we count on our manufacturing employees to make the products you depend on. In fact, 90% of IP's total U.S. workforce is in a manufacturing role or at a manufacturing facility.

At International Paper we celebrate the role of manufacturing and the people who make it happen every day. And during the month of October, in celebration of Manufacturing Day, we share our love of manufacturing with our communities. By opening our doors to students, parents, educators and community leaders, IP hopes to garner excitement and inspire future generations to pursue a career in manufacturing.

IP products and services are a part of our everyday lives, and they are an instrumental part of our customers' success. See how they benefit the following industries:

  • eCommerce

  • Food & Beverage

  • Grocery & Retail

  • Manufacturing

  • Personal Care

  • Shipping & Distribution

Learn more about manufacturing at IP by watching the two videos below.

https://www.internationalpaper.com/resources/videos/video-how-box-made-ip
https://www.internationalpaper.com/resources/videos/video-ip-women-manufacturing

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
