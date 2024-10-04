Regulatory News:

The European commission today approved, in light of EU regulations on mergers, the acquisition of sole control of Clasquin S.A. (Paris:ALCLA)by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl ("SAS"), a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA.

As a reminder, regulatory clearances as part of merger controls in other relevant jurisdictions have already been obtained, as has the clearance relating to foreign investment control in France1

Under the terms of the share sale agreement, the sale by Mr. Yves REVOL and OLYMP2 of 42.06% of the share capital of Clasquin, at a price of EUR 142.03 per share, to SAS is due to take place on 9 October 2024.

As a reminder, upon completion of the sale, SAS will file a draft tender offer with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) for the remaining shares in Clasquin's capital, at the same price of EUR 142.03 per share (the "Offer"). This draft Offer will be submitted to the AMF for approval. If the regulatory conditions are met upon closure of the Offer, SAS intends to implement a squeeze-out procedure on the outstanding Clasquin shares on the same financial terms as the Offer, with a view to delisting the Company.

SAS is due to submit its draft Offer to the AMF by 15 October 2024 at the earliest.

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after-market closure) Tuesday 29 October 2024 Q3 2024 business report

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world and, more specifically, to and from Asia-Pacific, North America, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA and Bloomberg ALCLA FP. Read more at www.clasquin.com.

CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D. 221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).

CLASQUIN is listed on the Enternext© PEA-PME 150 index.

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

___________________________________________

1 See Clasquin press release of 17 September 2024.

2 Together with Evelyne Revol and the Yves Revol Foundation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241004995499/en/

Contacts:

CLASQUIN

Philippe LONS Deputy Managing Director/Group CFO

Domitille CHATELAIN Group Head of Communication Marketing

CLASQUIN Group 235 cours Lafayette 69006 Lyon

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 83 17 00