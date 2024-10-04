Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion for Tenth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

For the tenth consecutive year, Comcast NBCUniversal was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, marking a decade of receiving 100 on the annual Disability Equality Index. Comcast remains on a distinguished list of companies taking measurable and tangible actions toward disability inclusion and equality.

The index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network. It is widely accepted as the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool measuring disability inclusion in the workplace.

We're proud of the work we've done and humbled to remain among the world's most inclusive organizations for people with disabilities. Tom Wlodkowski Vice President, Accessibility, Comcast

The list of awardees was announced at this year's Disability:IN Global Conference and Expo in Las Vegas. Comcast VP of Accessibility, Tom Wlodkowski, attended alongside other members of Comcast's team of accessibility and inclusion experts who participated in events addressing topics ranging from supplier diversity to artificial intelligence.

Comcast has instilled a culture of inclusion across the company including an Employee Resource Group, the MyAbilities Network, and the Accessibility Center of Excellence (COE) for Xfinity customers who rely on accessibility services. The company also participates in initiatives such as Global Accessibility Awareness Day to help expand employee education on accessibility inclusion.

This recognition also reflects Comcast's commitment to making products, technology, services, and experiences accessible to the widest possible audience. For example, in 2022, Comcast launched the Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote, named "The Best Universal TV Remote for Seniors or the Disabled" by USA Today. Its success was largely due to the inclusive design process the product team took from its most nascent stage of development.

Similarly, in 2023, Comcast became the first company in our industry to offer American Sign Language (ASL), using live Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) service to improve the in-store experience for deaf customers.

"Through innovation and a steadfast commitment to inclusion, we've focused on integrating accessibility into our employee and customer experiences for over a decade," added Wlodkowski. "And we look forward to the work ahead to further advance disability inclusion inside and outside of Comcast."

