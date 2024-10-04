Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
04.10.24
17:49 Uhr
37,225 Euro
+0,230
+0,62 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,29037,38518:36
37,30037,36018:34
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion for Tenth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

For the tenth consecutive year, Comcast NBCUniversal was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, marking a decade of receiving 100 on the annual Disability Equality Index. Comcast remains on a distinguished list of companies taking measurable and tangible actions toward disability inclusion and equality.

The index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network. It is widely accepted as the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool measuring disability inclusion in the workplace.

We're proud of the work we've done and humbled to remain among the world's most inclusive organizations for people with disabilities.

Tom Wlodkowski

Vice President, Accessibility, Comcast

The list of awardees was announced at this year's Disability:IN Global Conference and Expo in Las Vegas. Comcast VP of Accessibility, Tom Wlodkowski, attended alongside other members of Comcast's team of accessibility and inclusion experts who participated in events addressing topics ranging from supplier diversity to artificial intelligence.

Comcast has instilled a culture of inclusion across the company including an Employee Resource Group, the MyAbilities Network, and the Accessibility Center of Excellence (COE) for Xfinity customers who rely on accessibility services. The company also participates in initiatives such as Global Accessibility Awareness Day to help expand employee education on accessibility inclusion.

This recognition also reflects Comcast's commitment to making products, technology, services, and experiences accessible to the widest possible audience. For example, in 2022, Comcast launched the Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote, named "The Best Universal TV Remote for Seniors or the Disabled" by USA Today. Its success was largely due to the inclusive design process the product team took from its most nascent stage of development.

Similarly, in 2023, Comcast became the first company in our industry to offer American Sign Language (ASL), using live Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) service to improve the in-store experience for deaf customers.

"Through innovation and a steadfast commitment to inclusion, we've focused on integrating accessibility into our employee and customer experiences for over a decade," added Wlodkowski. "And we look forward to the work ahead to further advance disability inclusion inside and outside of Comcast."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.