Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Oct-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 4 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 134.00p Lowest price paid per share: 129.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.8859p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,751,041 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,751,041) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.8859p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 3896 134.00 11:13:07 00071647921TRLO0 XLON 2698 134.00 11:13:07 00071647920TRLO0 XLON 5236 133.00 11:13:09 00071647924TRLO0 XLON 1011 133.00 11:13:09 00071647923TRLO0 XLON 7102 132.50 12:00:01 00071649269TRLO0 XLON 668 132.00 12:00:01 00071649301TRLO0 XLON 1782 132.00 12:00:01 00071649299TRLO0 XLON 1469 132.00 12:00:01 00071649298TRLO0 XLON 2885 132.00 12:00:01 00071649295TRLO0 XLON 6543 131.00 12:54:30 00071650736TRLO0 XLON 3856 131.00 12:54:30 00071650742TRLO0 XLON 3000 131.00 12:54:30 00071650741TRLO0 XLON 3634 129.50 13:20:35 00071651656TRLO0 XLON 3421 129.50 13:22:51 00071651680TRLO0 XLON 1160 131.00 13:30:13 00071652020TRLO0 XLON 857 131.00 13:30:13 00071652019TRLO0 XLON 967 132.50 14:00:25 00071655124TRLO0 XLON 1900 132.50 14:00:25 00071655128TRLO0 XLON 171 132.50 14:00:25 00071655127TRLO0 XLON 1900 132.50 14:00:25 00071655126TRLO0 XLON 1304 132.50 14:00:25 00071655125TRLO0 XLON 848 133.00 14:00:55 00071655182TRLO0 XLON 29 133.00 14:00:55 00071655181TRLO0 XLON 76 133.50 14:01:33 00071655235TRLO0 XLON 1192 133.50 14:01:53 00071655248TRLO0 XLON 1900 133.50 14:01:53 00071655247TRLO0 XLON 1900 133.50 14:01:53 00071655246TRLO0 XLON 1900 133.50 14:01:53 00071655245TRLO0 XLON 906 133.00 14:03:21 00071655339TRLO0 XLON 5700 133.00 14:03:21 00071655338TRLO0 XLON 145 133.50 14:03:21 00071655343TRLO0 XLON 664 133.50 14:03:21 00071655342TRLO0 XLON 899 133.50 14:03:21 00071655341TRLO0 XLON 1317 133.50 14:03:21 00071655340TRLO0 XLON 2887 133.50 14:30:58 00071656949TRLO0 XLON 1762 133.00 14:32:05 00071657038TRLO0 XLON 5071 133.00 14:32:05 00071657037TRLO0 XLON 7571 134.00 14:44:50 00071658043TRLO0 XLON 3479 134.00 14:46:23 00071658092TRLO0 XLON 3677 133.00 14:50:46 00071658275TRLO0 XLON 2477 133.00 14:50:46 00071658276TRLO0 XLON 501 133.00 14:50:46 00071658277TRLO0 XLON 838 134.00 15:12:14 00071660251TRLO0 XLON 2076 134.00 15:12:14 00071660250TRLO0 XLON 1952 134.00 15:15:56 00071660461TRLO0 XLON 2378 134.00 15:15:56 00071660460TRLO0 XLON 2000 134.00 15:29:07 00071661422TRLO0 XLON 4561 134.00 15:29:07 00071661423TRLO0 XLON 6717 133.50 15:35:26 00071662144TRLO0 XLON 2875 133.50 15:39:53 00071662401TRLO0 XLON 1170 133.50 15:39:53 00071662400TRLO0 XLON 957 133.50 15:39:53 00071662399TRLO0 XLON 282 133.50 15:39:53 00071662398TRLO0 XLON 5200 133.00 16:08:48 00071664084TRLO0 XLON 618 133.00 16:08:48 00071664085TRLO0 XLON 1452 133.50 16:08:49 00071664092TRLO0 XLON 1159 133.50 16:08:49 00071664091TRLO0 XLON 2745 133.50 16:08:49 00071664090TRLO0 XLON 1429 133.50 16:08:49 00071664089TRLO0 XLON 23 133.50 16:08:49 00071664088TRLO0 XLON 1310 133.50 16:08:49 00071664087TRLO0 XLON 1318 133.50 16:08:49 00071664086TRLO0 XLON 1580 133.00 16:11:17 00071664367TRLO0 XLON 63 133.50 16:13:45 00071664571TRLO0 XLON 3801 133.50 16:13:45 00071664570TRLO0 XLON 986 133.50 16:13:45 00071664569TRLO0 XLON 1704 133.50 16:13:45 00071664568TRLO0 XLON 1 133.50 16:13:45 00071664567TRLO0 XLON 444 133.00 16:14:21 00071664676TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

