WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
04.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,540 Euro
+0,020
+1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5002,06012:19
04.10.2024 18:46 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Oct-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         134.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          129.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.8859p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,751,041 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,751,041) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      132.8859p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3896               134.00      11:13:07          00071647921TRLO0      XLON 
2698               134.00      11:13:07          00071647920TRLO0      XLON 
5236               133.00      11:13:09          00071647924TRLO0      XLON 
1011               133.00      11:13:09          00071647923TRLO0      XLON 
7102               132.50      12:00:01          00071649269TRLO0      XLON 
668                132.00      12:00:01          00071649301TRLO0      XLON 
1782               132.00      12:00:01          00071649299TRLO0      XLON 
1469               132.00      12:00:01          00071649298TRLO0      XLON 
2885               132.00      12:00:01          00071649295TRLO0      XLON 
6543               131.00      12:54:30          00071650736TRLO0      XLON 
3856               131.00      12:54:30          00071650742TRLO0      XLON 
3000               131.00      12:54:30          00071650741TRLO0      XLON 
3634               129.50      13:20:35          00071651656TRLO0      XLON 
3421               129.50      13:22:51          00071651680TRLO0      XLON 
1160               131.00      13:30:13          00071652020TRLO0      XLON 
857                131.00      13:30:13          00071652019TRLO0      XLON 
967                132.50      14:00:25          00071655124TRLO0      XLON 
1900               132.50      14:00:25          00071655128TRLO0      XLON 
171                132.50      14:00:25          00071655127TRLO0      XLON 
1900               132.50      14:00:25          00071655126TRLO0      XLON 
1304               132.50      14:00:25          00071655125TRLO0      XLON 
848                133.00      14:00:55          00071655182TRLO0      XLON 
29                133.00      14:00:55          00071655181TRLO0      XLON 
76                133.50      14:01:33          00071655235TRLO0      XLON 
1192               133.50      14:01:53          00071655248TRLO0      XLON 
1900               133.50      14:01:53          00071655247TRLO0      XLON 
1900               133.50      14:01:53          00071655246TRLO0      XLON 
1900               133.50      14:01:53          00071655245TRLO0      XLON 
906                133.00      14:03:21          00071655339TRLO0      XLON 
5700               133.00      14:03:21          00071655338TRLO0      XLON 
145                133.50      14:03:21          00071655343TRLO0      XLON 
664                133.50      14:03:21          00071655342TRLO0      XLON 
899                133.50      14:03:21          00071655341TRLO0      XLON 
1317               133.50      14:03:21          00071655340TRLO0      XLON 
2887               133.50      14:30:58          00071656949TRLO0      XLON 
1762               133.00      14:32:05          00071657038TRLO0      XLON 
5071               133.00      14:32:05          00071657037TRLO0      XLON 
7571               134.00      14:44:50          00071658043TRLO0      XLON 
3479               134.00      14:46:23          00071658092TRLO0      XLON 
3677               133.00      14:50:46          00071658275TRLO0      XLON 
2477               133.00      14:50:46          00071658276TRLO0      XLON 
501                133.00      14:50:46          00071658277TRLO0      XLON 
838                134.00      15:12:14          00071660251TRLO0      XLON 
2076               134.00      15:12:14          00071660250TRLO0      XLON 
1952               134.00      15:15:56          00071660461TRLO0      XLON 
2378               134.00      15:15:56          00071660460TRLO0      XLON 
2000               134.00      15:29:07          00071661422TRLO0      XLON 
4561               134.00      15:29:07          00071661423TRLO0      XLON 
6717               133.50      15:35:26          00071662144TRLO0      XLON 
2875               133.50      15:39:53          00071662401TRLO0      XLON 
1170               133.50      15:39:53          00071662400TRLO0      XLON 
957                133.50      15:39:53          00071662399TRLO0      XLON 
282                133.50      15:39:53          00071662398TRLO0      XLON 
5200               133.00      16:08:48          00071664084TRLO0      XLON 
618                133.00      16:08:48          00071664085TRLO0      XLON 
1452               133.50      16:08:49          00071664092TRLO0      XLON 
1159               133.50      16:08:49          00071664091TRLO0      XLON 
2745               133.50      16:08:49          00071664090TRLO0      XLON 
1429               133.50      16:08:49          00071664089TRLO0      XLON 
23                133.50      16:08:49          00071664088TRLO0      XLON 
1310               133.50      16:08:49          00071664087TRLO0      XLON 
1318               133.50      16:08:49          00071664086TRLO0      XLON 
1580               133.00      16:11:17          00071664367TRLO0      XLON 
63                133.50      16:13:45          00071664571TRLO0      XLON 
3801               133.50      16:13:45          00071664570TRLO0      XLON 
986                133.50      16:13:45          00071664569TRLO0      XLON 
1704               133.50      16:13:45          00071664568TRLO0      XLON 
1                 133.50      16:13:45          00071664567TRLO0      XLON 
444                133.00      16:14:21          00071664676TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  351128 
EQS News ID:  2002603 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2002603&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
