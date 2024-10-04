Anzeige
Ottobock North America: Ottobock and Kennesaw State University Collaborate for Mobility Clinic, Empowering and Building Community Through and Connection

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Ottobock, a global leader in prosthetic and orthotic technology, has partnered with Kennesaw State University's Wellstar College of Health and Human Services' Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics (MSPO) program to host a transformative Full Circle Movement mobility clinic on October 12th, 2024. This event, taking place at Kennesaw State University's Fifth Third Stadium, offers a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages and mobility levels to enhance their confidence, improve movement, and connect with a supportive community.

Ottobock Kennesaw Mobility Clinic Georgia

Ottobock Kennesaw Mobility Clinic Georgia

The clinic will focus on the power of movement, helping participants unlock their potential with their everyday prostheses while learning from Ottobock professionals and MSPO students and faculty. This collaboration underscores Ottobock's commitment to innovation and community engagement, as well as Kennesaw State University's dedication to educating future healthcare leaders in the field of prosthetics and orthotics.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kennesaw State University's MSPO program to bring this event to life," said Scott Schneider, Head of Government/Medical Affairs & Future Development at Ottobock. "This clinic exemplifies our shared mission of improving lives through mobility, while offering students hands-on experience in working with patients to achieve their mobility goals."

Event Highlights:

Date: October 12, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Kennesaw State University, Fifth Third Stadium
3200 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

What to Expect:

  • Enhance Confidence and Balance: Participants will receive personalized and group sessions to boost their confidence and improve balance while using their everyday prosthesis. Expert guidance from Ottobock professionals and MSPO students & faculty will ensure a safe, effective experience.

  • Connect with a Supportive Community: Attendees will engage with local amputees, prosthetists, and healthcare professionals, sharing insights and stories to foster a sense of community and mutual support.

  • Support for the "So Every Body Can Move" Initiative: The clinic will also spotlight Georgia's ongoing legislative efforts through the So Every Body Can Move initiative, aimed at expanding access to mobility solutions and ensuring equitable opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities.

"The Full Circle Mobility Clinic reflects Wellstar College's commitment to advancing health sciences through cutting-edge partnerships," said Dr. Monica Swahn, Dean of Wellstar College. "Collaborating with Ottobock provides our students and faculty an unparalleled opportunity to engage in transformative care solutions, fostering innovation to benefit our community and set a new standard in mobility healthcare."

For more information about the Full Circle Mobility Clinic and the collaboration between Ottobock and Kennesaw State University, follow our social channels: @ottobock_northamerica @wellstarcollege.

About Ottobock

Ottobock is a global leader in prosthetics, orthotics, and mobility solutions, dedicated to restoring freedom of movement for people with physical impairments. With over 100 years of innovation, Ottobock continues pioneering new technologies that improve quality of life.

About Kennesaw State University Wellstar College of Health and Human Services

The Wellstar College of Health and Human Services at Kennesaw State University provides comprehensive healthcare education, including its renowned Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics program, preparing future healthcare professionals to make a lasting impact in their field.

Contact Information

Melissa Langley
Director, Marketing Communications
melissa.langley@ottobock.com

SOURCE: Ottobock North America

