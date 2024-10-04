Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Synerion North America Inc: Synerion Acquires Qumulex, Expanding Capabilities in Security and Video Surveillance Solutions

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Synerion USA Inc. ("Synerion"), a leading provider of Cloud-based Workforce Management Software, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Qumulex Inc. ("Qumulex"), a fast-growing innovator in cloud-based video surveillance and access control solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens Synerion's portfolio, expanding its offerings into the growing security market. The integration of Qumulex's capabilities will enhance Synerion's offerings in the B2B technology space.

Synerion Qumulex

Synerion Qumulex
Logo for Synerion and Qumulex

Earlier this year Synerion completed an acquisition of Rosslare security products and this acquisition of Qumulex demonstrates Synerion's commitment to growth in the B2B technology market.

Founded with a vision to bring scalable and intuitive security technology to the market, Qumulex has rapidly built a reputation for its cloud-native approach to video surveillance and access control. Its platform seamlessly combines physical security with modern cloud architecture, enabling businesses to monitor and control security systems from anywhere.

The operations will be led by Bill Hobbs, President and General Manager of Synerion USA, Security division. Hobbs commented: "The landscape of the physical security industry is rapidly changing, progressing swiftly towards more fully featured cloud solutions. Qumulex fits this market requirement perfectly."

Dan Rittman, CEO of Qumulex, further commented on this transaction:

"The resources, channels, and synergistic products available as part of Synerion will allow Qumulex to realize our vision of moving commercial physical security to a unified, cloud-native solution."

The acquisition of Qumulex is part of Synerion's ongoing growth strategy, following recent expansions into several markets. Paolo Gilfillan, CEO of Synerion:

"With this latest acquisition, Synerion is taking another step forward in our growth strategy. Qumulex not only adds to our technological capabilities but also strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients worldwide." - Paolo Gilfillan

About Synerion

Synerion is a leader in Cloud B2B technology including workforce management and physical access control. With over 40 years of experience, Synerion serves thousands of customers across a wide range of industries. Synerion is committed to enhancing business performance through innovative technology and strategic partnerships.

About Qumulex

Qumulex is an Indiana-based provider of cloud-native video surveillance and access control solutions designed for the modern IoT era. By combining innovative technology with ease of use, Qumulex helps businesses safeguard their assets, facilities, and people with scalable, intuitive, and accessible security systems.

Contact Information

Shane Snary
Marketing Manager, Synerion
ssnary@synerion.com
647-202-1930

SOURCE: Synerion

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.