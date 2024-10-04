Synerion North America Inc: Synerion Acquires Qumulex, Expanding Capabilities in Security and Video Surveillance Solutions

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Synerion USA Inc. ("Synerion"), a leading provider of Cloud-based Workforce Management Software, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Qumulex Inc. ("Qumulex"), a fast-growing innovator in cloud-based video surveillance and access control solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens Synerion's portfolio, expanding its offerings into the growing security market. The integration of Qumulex's capabilities will enhance Synerion's offerings in the B2B technology space.

Earlier this year Synerion completed an acquisition of Rosslare security products and this acquisition of Qumulex demonstrates Synerion's commitment to growth in the B2B technology market.

Founded with a vision to bring scalable and intuitive security technology to the market, Qumulex has rapidly built a reputation for its cloud-native approach to video surveillance and access control. Its platform seamlessly combines physical security with modern cloud architecture, enabling businesses to monitor and control security systems from anywhere.

The operations will be led by Bill Hobbs, President and General Manager of Synerion USA, Security division. Hobbs commented: "The landscape of the physical security industry is rapidly changing, progressing swiftly towards more fully featured cloud solutions. Qumulex fits this market requirement perfectly."

Dan Rittman, CEO of Qumulex, further commented on this transaction:

"The resources, channels, and synergistic products available as part of Synerion will allow Qumulex to realize our vision of moving commercial physical security to a unified, cloud-native solution."

The acquisition of Qumulex is part of Synerion's ongoing growth strategy, following recent expansions into several markets. Paolo Gilfillan, CEO of Synerion:

"With this latest acquisition, Synerion is taking another step forward in our growth strategy. Qumulex not only adds to our technological capabilities but also strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients worldwide." - Paolo Gilfillan

About Synerion

Synerion is a leader in Cloud B2B technology including workforce management and physical access control. With over 40 years of experience, Synerion serves thousands of customers across a wide range of industries. Synerion is committed to enhancing business performance through innovative technology and strategic partnerships.

About Qumulex

Qumulex is an Indiana-based provider of cloud-native video surveillance and access control solutions designed for the modern IoT era. By combining innovative technology with ease of use, Qumulex helps businesses safeguard their assets, facilities, and people with scalable, intuitive, and accessible security systems.

