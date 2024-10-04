Onar, Inc.: ONAR Appoints Sara Wetmore to Lead Corporate Communications and Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Reliant Holdings, Inc., soon to become Onar Holding Corporation, has announced the appointment of Sara Wetmore as its new corporate communications and marketing leader. In this role, Sara Wetmore will be responsible for developing and executing the company's global marketing and communications strategy, driving brand awareness, and supporting business growth.

With more than ten years of experience in the marketing and communications industry, Wetmore brings a wealth of expertise to ONAR and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining the company, Wetmore held senior copywriting and digital marketing positions at companies such as Rightpoint and The Nature Conservancy, where she successfully developed compelling brand stories across various channels, managed media relations and PR, and executed digital marketing strategies to drive conversions and ROI.

ONAR is dedicated to building a bright constellation of marketing champions united by a shared vision of operational excellence, a mission which is reinforced by this strategic hire. The new appointment also demonstrates ONAR's commitment to business growth and transparency as Wetmore works to build brand reputation, increase communications with stakeholders, facilitate media outreach, and establish ONAR as thought leaders in the tech-driven marketing space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sara Wetmore to the ONAR team," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "Her proven track record in developing and executing successful marketing and communications strategies aligns perfectly with our company's goals. We are confident that she will play a pivotal role in driving our continued growth and success."

"I am very excited about this new role as a marketing leader at ONAR," said Wetmore. "I look forward to working with the talented teams here to develop strong brands and a robust communications program that resonates with our target audiences and drives business results."

About ONAR

ONAR is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, now publicly traded after its reverse merger with Reliant Holdings (OTCQB:RELT). ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

