Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Volume 11,493,486,995 10,257,747,043 10,272,614,257 Value $285,041,200,207 $247,439,236,410 $219,259,585,598 Transactions 20,326,563 20,974,534 18,684,457 Daily Averages Volume 574.7 million 488.5 million 513.6 million Value $14,252.1 million $11,782.8 million $10,963.0 million Transactions 1,016,328 998,787 934,223

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 96,753,089,762 93,401,755,748 +3.6 Value $2,248,873,978,197 $2,028,048,594,957 +10.9 Transactions 184,475,496 187,313,570 -1.5 Daily Averages Volume 511.9 million 496.8 million +3.0 Value $11,898.8 million $10,787.5 million +10.3 Transactions 976,061 996,349 -2.0

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Volume 7,963,437,833 7,091,997,868 6,865,137,770 Value $269,193,775,897 $231,578,695,742 $205,506,236,543 Transactions 18,065,441 18,712,178 16,455,381 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 24,000.37 23,346.18 19,541.27 Daily Averages Volume 398.2 million 337.7 million 343.3 million Value $13,459.7 million $11,027.6 million $10,275.3 million Transactions 903,272 891,056 822,769

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 64,329,699,464 62,795,303,465 +2.4 Value $2,104,257,833,983 $1,897,776,542,249 +10.9 Transactions 163,326,433 166,145,742 -1.7 Daily Averages Volume 340.4 million 334.0 million +1.9 Value $11,133.6 million $10,094.6 million +10.3 Transactions 864,161 883,754 -2.2

TSX Venture Exchange *

September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Volume 2,579,115,123 2,300,235,385 2,418,792,829 Value $1,114,922,138 $953,882,244 $1,042,106,221 Transactions 634,123 592,932 637,775 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 581.12 567.91 558.88 Daily Averages Volume 129.0 million 109.5 million 120.9 million Value $55.7 million $45.4 million $52.1 million Transactions 31,706 28,235 31,889

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 23,661,228,023 22,004,659,367 +7.5 Value $9,765,640,584 $10,489,634,909 -6.9 Transactions 5,836,505 6,095,079 -4.2 Daily Averages Volume 125.2 million 117.0 million +7.0 Value $51.7 million $55.8 million -7.4 Transactions 30,881 32,421 -4.7

TSX Alpha Exchange

September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Volume 935,910,396 852,074,330 988,683,658 Value $14,237,884,724 $14,462,960,889 $12,711,242,834 Transactions 1,577,759 1,623,878 1,591,301 Daily Averages Volume 46.8 million 40.6 million 49.4 million Value $711.9 million $688.7 million $635.6 million Transactions 78,888 77,328 79,565

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 8,677,081,558 8,601,792,916 +0.9 Value $132,090,935,052 $119,782,417,799 +10.3 Transactions 15,021,234 15,072,749 -0.3 Daily Averages Volume 45.9 million 45.8 million +0.3 Value $698.9 million $637.1 million +9.7 Transactions 79,477 80,174 -0.9

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **

September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Volume 15,023,643 13,439,460 N/A Value $494,617,448 $443,697,535 Transactions 49,240 45,546 Daily Averages Volume 0.8 million 0.6 million N/A Value $24.7 million $21.1 million Transactions 2,462 2,169

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 85,080,717 N/A N/A Value $2,759,568,578 Transactions 291,324 Daily Averages Volume 0.5 million N/A N/A Value $14.6 million Transactions 1,541

Montreal Exchange

September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 16,986,901 18,298,695 14,046,059 Open Interest (Contracts) 19,645,947 20,325,528 15,939,169

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume (Contracts) 141,951,551 126,885,703 +11.9 Open Interest (Contracts) 19,645,947 15,939,169 +23.3

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of September 30, 2024. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

