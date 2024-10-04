Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - Antler Hill Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AHM.H) (the "Company"), announces the resignation of Jamie Spratt from the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Spratt for his contributions to the Company and it wishes him success in his future endeavours.

