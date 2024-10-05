Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its exploration permit and has commenced drilling operations at its 100% wholly-owned Hecla-Kilmer property. The Company is also pleased to welcome Mr. Justin Daley as an advisor to the board.

The 5,000-meter drilling campaign will target peripheral zones to the northeast and southeast, in addition to extensional drilling around the Pike Zone, with the goal of establishing a maiden resource estimate.

Justin Daley, CEO and President of VR Resources, has managed multiple drill programs at Neotech's Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth Element project in Northern Ontario and brings extensive experience in the geology, geophysics, and geochemistry of Rare Earth Element and Niobium systems.

"We're fortunate to have Mr. Daley join our team as his knowledge and experience will provide invaluable insight as we explore and advance this project." Reagan Glazier, CEO, commented: "We're also thrilled to be exploring at Hecla-Kilmer, which is located within the traditional territory of the Moose Cree First Nations, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Metis Nation of Ontario."

As part of his compensation, Neotech will grant Mr. Daley 50,000 stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a three-year term.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company has a diversified portfolio including its new flagship project, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway. Hecla-Kilmer was recently acquired in July 2024. The Company also wholly owns its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release include statements relating to FSN. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225710

SOURCE: Neotech Metals Corp.