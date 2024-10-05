Tencent's stock has experienced a remarkable upswing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, reaching a new 52-week high of €55.80. The Chinese tech giant's shares have shown impressive resilience, climbing from a yearly low of €30.51 in January to its current levels, reflecting growing investor confidence. This positive trend is further evidenced by a notable monthly performance increase of 10.73%, underscoring the market's bullish sentiment towards Tencent's future prospects.

Financial Outlook Bolsters Market Position

Analysts are projecting a dividend of 3.73 CNY per share for the current fiscal year, marking an increase from the previous year's 3.40 HKD. Recent quarterly results have also been encouraging, with earnings per share at 5.52 HKD and revenue reaching 173.92 billion HKD. Looking ahead, experts anticipate a full-year 2024 profit of 21.70 CNY per share. These robust financial indicators, coupled with attractive valuation metrics such as a price-to-sales ratio of 0.85 and a price-to-cash flow ratio of 2.32, suggest that Tencent's stock may still have room for growth, potentially offering value to investors seeking opportunities in the tech sector.

