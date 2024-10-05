Agents Excited by Transformative Company Announcements at Epique Realty Livestream Event

A Vision for the Future: Epique Realty reinforced its commitment to agent success

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Epique Realty continues to reshape industry standards with a series of new benefits and updates announced during a special livestream event. CEO and Co-Founder Josh Miller opened the event with a recap of previous programs and introduced several major initiatives aimed at supporting agents both personally and professionally.

A Vision for the Future

Epique Realty reinforced its commitment to agent success with several significant announcements:

NEMQ - National Emergency Management Fund and Task Force:

COO and Co-Founder Chris Miller introduced the NEMQ project, a new fund to support agents affected by natural disasters that will include a task force for organization and direction of resources. Agents can not only volunteer personally but also voluntarily donate a portion of their commissions, and Epique will match contributions up to $1 million. This initiative exemplifies Epique's dedication to creating a supportive community where agents can help one another during crises.

Chris emphasizes, "We are the Epique family and we stand side by side in the good times and also, whenever you need help, we'll be there. Josh, Janice and myself are preparing now to go to areas of devastation most affected by Hurricane Helene to offer whatever help we can."

The Ken Whitfield Fund:

Chris Miller returned to announce the creation of the Ken Whitfield Fund, named in honor of Epique's first Texas state broker who passed away in August. The fund will provide $10,000 for final expenses to the family of any acting State Broker or Area Leader in the event of their passing. This fund not only memorializes Ken's legacy but also ensures that Epique's leadership team and their families are supported during difficult times.

SYNQ - Epique Teams Services Division:

Diem Tryon, Epique's new Team Success Architect, unveiled the launch of a division focused on team services. This division is to be called SYNQ and will be tailored to support teams through specialized services, growth strategies, and exclusive team benefits. Whether agents are forming or already leading a team, they will now have the guidance and resources to scale effectively.

Epique En Español:

Acknowledging the large Spanish-speaking market in Texas, agents Hilda and Anthony Garza introduced Epique En Español. This initiative aims to break language barriers and provide inclusive support for agents and clients. By partnering with a company proficient in Spanish, Epique will offer services like paperwork, websites, meetings, mortgage, and title assistance. The services are set to launch in 2025. For more information, agents can contact Hola@epiquerealty.com.

CEO Josh Miller expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We're not just focusing on Español domestically; we have big aspirations. Anyone familiar with Epique knows that Sam Rodriguez's upcoming announcement is our next big thing."

Global Expansion:

Sam Rodriguez, an Epique Board member, outlined the company's plans for global growth. Epique has grown from 500 agents at the end of 2023 to over 3,500 agents across 32 states. Sam revealed that in the first quarter of 2025, Epique will begin its global expansion, with a goal to be present in at least 10 countries within five years. This strategy will involve partnerships with global real estate teams, brokerages, and include the international luxury market. For inquiries or suggestions, email Global@epiquerealty.com.

Upcoming Event

CEO Josh Miller will continue to drive the Epique forward with his upcoming appearance at Inman Connect in Austin on October 9. He will participate in a panel titled "How to Enhance the Customer Experience to Take Your Business to the Next Level." Josh will share his visionary insights into how agents can leverage customer experience to fuel growth.

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder said, "These strategic initiatives further solidify Epique Realty's place as a leader in the real estate industry, delivering extraordinary value to our agents first and empowering them to thrive and succeed in today's dynamic market."

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique provides state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard of benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate industry, one success story at a time. BeEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

Related Images

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com