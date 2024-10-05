Agents Amazed by Incredible New Benefits Announced at Epique Realty Livestream Event

Epique is rolling out new, unprecedented benefits designed to support agents' success and personal well-being, all provided at no cost

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Epique Realty's first Livestream Special Event left agents nationwide amazed, with over 450 comments in just 30 minutes. Many praised Epique for its continued support of agents and their families, highlighting the company's "Wow" factor.









CEO and Co-Founder Josh Miller opened the event, saying, "When we started this brokerage, our vision was not just to provide benefits, but to genuinely improve our agents' daily lives. With over 50 benefits and programs so far, we believe there's more to come."

Epique is rolling out new, unprecedented benefits designed to support agents' success and personal well-being, all provided at no cost:

Free Realty.com Pro Accounts:

Realty.com CEO and President Lance Custen announced that with the partnership of Realty.com and Epique, a new game changing benefit, the Realty.com PRO membership is now free to Epique agents. This powerful tool offers access to leads, data insights, and enhanced marketing capabilities, allowing agents to streamline their workflows, supercharge their business, and attract more clients-helping them to focus on closing deals. Realty.com

Free UrbanSitter Accounts:

CFO and Co-Founder Janice Delcid introduced a benefit that addresses a crucial need for many agents. "As a wife, mother of seven, and entrepreneur, I know how challenging it is to balance a busy schedule and a family," she shared. "This is the perfect person to announce this new benefit, Brandi Delcid who is my firstborn and also the Epique Director of Operations."

Brandi Delcid elaborated: "I'm so happy to announce that we've partnered with UrbanSitter to provide on-demand, 365-day childcare assistance. This service includes eldercare and pet care, allowing agents to manage it all through an easy-to-use app."

Launching in Spring 2025, every Epique agent will have access to a free UrbanSitter account, offering childcare, eldercare, and pet care services. Whether agents need a reliable babysitter, care for an aging parent, or someone to watch their pets while they're working hard for clients, UrbanSitter has them covered. This perk is designed to alleviate the personal stress that can come with balancing career demands and family responsibilities, giving agents peace of mind.

Special Guarantee

Epique Realty, an agent-owned and agent-first brokerage, has always prioritized agents' choice to be part of the company without binding contracts. Initially, Epique offered new agents the option to pay fees annually at a discounted rate. However, this approach faced challenges, as some agents felt obligated to stay for the full year. Epique never enforced this policy, believing in agents' genuine desire to grow with the company.

Addressing the issue, Epique Power Coach Rob Stein explained, "Like Realtors conveying their value to clients, Epique believes that agents should stay because they're truly fulfilled, not due to a contractual obligation."

Starting January 1, 2025, Epique will discontinue the annual payment option and introduce a new 30-day money-back guarantee. "We're excited about this initiative," Stein said. "You can sign up on a month-to-month basis, and if within 30 days you feel it's not the right fit, we'll refund your fees. This gives you the chance to experience Epique's commitment firsthand."

CEO Josh Miller added, "This aligns with our vision. We want agents who share our unique model. If you want to try Epique for 30 days, come experience it for yourself."

These new benefits exemplify Epique's commitment to being an agent-first brokerage, supporting agents both professionally and personally.

Upcoming Event

CEO Josh Miller will continue to drive the Epique forward with his upcoming appearance at Inman Connect in Austin on October 9. He will participate in a panel titled "How to Enhance the Customer Experience to Take Your Business to the Next Level." Josh will share his visionary insights into how agents can leverage customer experience to fuel growth.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique provides state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard of benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate industry, one success story at a time. BeEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

Related Images

SOURCE: Eppique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com