Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2024) - On October 22-23, the legendary Blockchain Life 2024 forum will take place in Dubai. Over 10,000 participants from 120 countries will come together for the crypto event of the year to share insider information on the eve of Bull Run 2025.

Esteemed speakers will provide expert market analysis, laying the groundwork for the market's growth.

Confirmed figures include:

CEO Tether - Paolo Ardoino

Co-Founder Animoca Brands - Yat Siu

CEO Ledger - Pascal Gauthier

CEO Cardano Foundation - Frederik Gregaard

CEO Dubai Blockchain Center - Dr. Marwan Alzarouni

Co-Founder Litecoin Foundation - Xinxi Wang

CEO Vechain - Sunny Lu

CEO of dYdX Foundation - Charles d'Haussy

Founder Listing.Help, Jets Capital - Sergei Khitrov

Founder DWF Labs - Andrei Grachev

Co-Founder Tezos - Arthur Breitman

CEO Trust Wallet - Eowyn Chen

Co-Founder Osmosis Labs - Sunny Aggarwal

Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs) - Kostas Chalkias

Head of Investments at Maelstrom Fund - Akshat Vaidya

Founder Notcoin - Sasha Plotvinov

Co-Founder, CEO Celestia Labs - Mustafa Al-Bassam

Google Cloud - Tiago Henriques

Program Lead MetaMask - Zied Brini

In addition to an impressive lineup of speakers, Blockchain Life 2024 offers unprecedented networking opportunities. With a premium audience of high quality, behind-the-scenes discussions will be rich in insights and lead to extremely valuable connections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225601

SOURCE: ZEX PR WIRE