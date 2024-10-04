Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that on October 1, 2024 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 62,700 shares of common stock to five new employees under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr), a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment for both revumenib and Niktimvo. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

