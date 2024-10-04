Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 05.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine goldene Gelegenheit in Kupfer: Warum Gladiator Metals eine Top-Wahl für 2024 sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VPK | ISIN: US87918A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LL
Tradegate
04.10.24
21:25 Uhr
8,159 Euro
-0,083
-1,01 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELADOC HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELADOC HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1208,36012:21
8,1858,27604.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2024 22:36 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teladoc Health, Inc.: Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced that it issued inducement awards to three new employees.

Effective October 1, 2024, in connection with commencing employment, three new non-executive employees of Teladoc Health were granted awards of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 105,000 shares of Teladoc Health's common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and were granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

Media:
Chris Stenrud
860-491-8821
pr@teladochealth.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.