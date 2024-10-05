Miniature two-photon microscope enables fast, high-resolution, multi-plane calcium imaging for neurological research in freely moving animals

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today announced that Transcend Vivoscope, a leader in biomedical imaging, will debut the SUPERNOVA-600, their latest miniature turnkey solution of two-photon microscopy (mTPM), at the Neuroscience 2024 conference in Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 5-9. The SUPERNOVA-600 incorporates TLens® tunable optics for real-time optimal microscopic in vivo imaging of neuronal and cellular activities in the brain, advancing research in cognition, drug development, and diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy, and others. For more information, visit Transcend Vivoscope.

"The SUPERNOVA-600, our latest flagship product, offers flexible and diverse combination configurations," said Dr. Wu Runlong, Director of R&D at Transcend Vivoscope. "It allows for the real-time synchronization of microscopic neuronal and synaptic activity with the overall information processing of the brain and individual behaviours, providing a panoramic analysis of connectomes and functional dynamic maps. This technology ensures more efficient, stable, and continuous output of high-quality data, offering researchers an ideal comprehensive solution for free-moving animal imaging. The low-power, fast, autofocus capabilities of the TLens® enable rapid and precise focal adjustments, ensuring optimal imaging quality. We look forward to leveraging TLens® in our full SUPERNOVA product portfolio."

"Following the Kavli Institute's use of TLens® in their miniature two-photon innovation and subsequent Nobel Prize, we have seen strong interest in this unique device from many research groups around the world," said Dr. Oyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "We are excited to see another commercial player supplying the tools and resources to accelerate the deployment of mTPM systems, and we look forward to a long-term relationship with Transcend Vivoscope."

Following the successful debut of the SUPERNOVA-100, a compact mTPM imaging system, during Neuroscience 2023, Transcend Vivoscope will exhibit the entire SUPERNOVA family in booth #357 at the Neuroscience 2024 conference.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, Germany, US, China, Taiwan, Philippines and Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

About Transcend Vivoscope

Founded by the multidisciplinary team of scientists led by Prof. Cheng Heping of Peking University in 2016, Beijing Transcend Vivoscope Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. (Transcend Vivoscope) has grown into one of the most innovative companies in China. With its cutting-edge miniature two-photon microscopy technology, Transcend Vivoscope has specialized in providing the most advanced imaging products and solutions to empower neuroscience researchers worldwide.

In 2017, the company acquired clear images of the brain cells and subcellular structures of free-behaving mice for the first time in the world and has since then developed and commercialized a series of miniature two-photon microscopy imaging systems for neuroscience. This technology, along with other free-moving animal imaging technologies, was recognized as "Method of the Year 2018--Imaging in freely behaving animals" by Nature Methods. For more information, please visit https://en.tv-scope.com.

Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO, poLight ASA: +47 90 87 63 98