Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 05.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine goldene Gelegenheit in Kupfer: Warum Gladiator Metals eine Top-Wahl für 2024 sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.10.2024 16:42 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: "Shining Shanghai" 2024 Jing'an International Light Festival to shine in Sept. 28-Oct. 7

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2024 The "Shining Shanghai" 2024 Jing'an International Light Festival, which kicked off on September 28, will illuminate the Jing'an District in Shanghai until October 7.

The light festival features six major events, including a light mapping art exhibition, a Sanxingdui-themed cultural carnival, an AIGC-powered Chinese cultural inheritance exhibition with immersive experience, a light bus, AI light-flash mob activities with new consumption experience and a sustainable lifestyle exhibition.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342420.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523968/1.mp4

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-shining-shanghai-2024-jingan-international-light-festival-to-shine-in-sept-28-oct-7-302268182.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.