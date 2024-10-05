BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a Chinese think tank, released the Report on Navigation and Overflight Situation in the South China Sea (hereinafter referred to as the Report) in Beijing. Based on authoritative data from the Report, China Media Group's Voice of the South China Sea launched a documentary titled Navigation in the South China Sea: Truth in the Fog.

The Report reveals that the South China Sea is one of the world's busiest, most prosperous, and open seas. For the first time globally, it systematically tracks the activities of civilian ships and aircraft, as well as military vessels and planes in the region, offering a comprehensive view of the true state of navigation and overflight. By synthesizing data from multiple platforms, the Report summarizes typical activities impacting maritime freedom in the South China Sea, calling on both regional and global stakeholders to jointly uphold peace, stability, freedom, and security in the area.

The documentary Navigation in the South China Sea: Truth in the Fog uses authoritative data and visual storytelling to recreate the real state of navigation and overflight in the region. Through detailed analysis, it argues that China values peace and stability in the South China Sea more than any other nation and consistently respects and supports the rights of all countries to freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law. The film also includes interviews with two experts from the SCSPI, highlighting the true risks in the region and emphasizing that the freedom of navigation supported by international law poses no issues in the South China Sea. China's handling of foreign maritime and airspace incursions is shown to be in line with international norms, reasonable, and lawful.

Today, the South China Sea has become a vital artery for regional and even global economic growth. Navigation in the South China Sea: Truth in the Fog urges more people to recognize the region's hidden prosperity and openness. Only by respecting maritime freedom can the world, divided by vast oceans, coexist peacefully and remain interconnected.

