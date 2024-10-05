Aspen Dental: Is Cosmetic Dentistry Affordable?

Cosmetic dentistry refers to voluntary procedures that help improve the smile's aesthetic appearance. As these procedures help create straighter, brighter smiles, patients often also experience a boost in confidence and better oral functionality, like better chewing and speech. With benefits like this, many patients would like cosmetic procedures done, but some may worry they're cost-prohibitive. In this article, we'll explore the most common cosmetic procedures and the factors that influence how much they cost.

Types of cosmetic dentistry procedures

Some of the most well-known cosmetic procedures include:

Veneers: Veneers are thin ceramic or composite coverings that adhere to the front of the tooth. They're frequently used to cover teeth that are stained, crooked, chipped, or damaged. However, veneers can also help correct minor gaps and bite issues.

Dental crowns: A crown is a tooth-shaped cap that covers the entire tooth. Crowns are intended to support and strengthen a weak or cracked tooth or offer protection after a root canal procedure.

Orthodontics: Orthodontics can be a longer-term cosmetic solution that moves teeth into new positions, creating a straighter smile. In addition to traditional braces, clear aligners are a more affordable, faster orthodontic solution available at some dental offices. Clear aligners can completely transform a smile in as little as six months.

Teeth whitening: Whitening your teeth using professional cosmetic solutions can help create a brighter smile. There are several ways to whiten teeth, but most in-office procedures use professional-grade whitening gels and LED lights.

How much do cosmetic procedures cost?

The cost of cosmetic procedures will vary based on:

How many teeth need treatment: Having veneers or crowns on one or two teeth is often less expensive than treating your entire mouth.

How many treatments are required: A procedure like teeth whitening may take multiple visits depending on your level of discoloration and how white you want teeth to be post-treatment.

Your location: Dental treatments may be more expensive in high-cost-of-living areas like New York City.

Your dentist: Dentists with more expertise in a particular treatment may charge higher prices. It's smart to shop around and get quotes from multiple dental offices before you commit to any procedure.

Insurance coverage: If you need a procedure deemed medically necessary, like a dental crown following a root canal, your dental insurance policy may cover some of the cost. If you plan to use insurance coverage for a cosmetic procedure, it's important to contact your insurance company upfront to confirm if and how much they'll pay.

The bottom line

If you're interested in a cosmetic procedure to improve the appearance of your smile, the best way to find out the price is to contact a local dentist. The cost of cosmetic dentistry procedures will vary depending on factors like your location and how many teeth you need to be treated; however, sometimes, the cost can be made more affordable by using a financing solution through your dentist. Your local dentist's office can give you information on the price of procedures and financing options to make the care fit your budget.

