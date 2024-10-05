Istambul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2024) - In a groundbreaking move for the agricultural and food sectors, global superfood distributor Nigella has launched a decentralized, secure, and scalable network aimed at enhancing transparency, reliability, and traceability.





As consumers increasingly demand to know the origins of their food, Nigella Chain stands at the forefront, offering innovative solutions that empower individuals to track products at every stage of their journey, from farm to table.

With this system, people can verify the origin, authenticity, and ethical standards of every product they purchase. Although still under development, this project will bring full traceability to industries like food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, empowering consumers to make more informed choices in the future.

Each product features unique QR codes that consumers, businesses and distributors can scan to unveil the complete story behind their food and its journey, guaranteeing its authenticity.

Complete ecosystem

The system, which is built on Nigella's blockchain, allows anyone to view the farm where the food was grown, the factory that processed it, and even the conditions under which it was packaged. Nigella Chain ensures authenticity and quality are completely verifiable at all points of the supply chain.

The Nigella Chain ecosystem includes Wallet, Pay, Swap, MLM and Stake, allowing users to stake and earn Nigella Coins while participating in blockchain governance. The system provides transparency throughout the supply chain, enabling anyone to trace the origins of their food.

Since Nigella coin's inception, it has grown in value to its current market capitalization of $3.3 billion, with more growth expected as the project develops.

Superfood

Nigella's superfood products are based on nigella sativa, a plant that is grown across Turkey and Central Asia. The seeds are used to make everything from coffee to soft gels and have been found to contain a range of health benefits.

Nigella's products are available in over 60 countries, including the United States, South Korea, and Japan. Nigella Chain is committed to guaranteeing the authenticity of its offerings and those of its partners and combating counterfeits.

Fatih EKE, Chairman of Nigella Chain, said: "Nigella has grown rapidly over the past few years. With that have come challenges. Using blockchain allows us to guarantee the authenticity of our products from crop to shop, and means we can focus our energy on delivering the best service for our customers.



"It has revolutionized the way we do business and represents the next evolution in logistics and supply chain technologies."



Key Benefits of Nigella Chain:

Transparency and Traceability: Blockchain technology provides full provenance of products, allowing consumers to trace their food from origin to store.

Reliability: Immutable data on the blockchain enhances trust, ensuring that products labelled as organic are genuinely so.

Quality Control: Each production stage is recorded, maintaining the highest quality standards and enabling swift action in case of contamination.

Sustainability and Ethical Production: The network supports fair trade and environmentally sustainable practices, particularly in the cocoa supply chain.

Preventing Counterfeiting: Unique digital identities for each product significantly reduce the risk of imitation and counterfeiting.

Nigella Chain is revolutionizing the way consumers interact with their food, fostering trust and confidence in every purchase.

For more information, visit Nigella Chain.

