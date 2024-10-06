Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 06.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Achtung Vervielfachung! URAN-AKTIEN starten durch …. Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medavera: Satellite Symposium Addresses the Role of Advanced Multiplex Molecular Testing in Diagnostic Stewardship

Program developed by Medavera, Inc. will take place during IDWeek 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2024 / With infectious diseases ranking as the third leading cause of death globally and the growing health threat of antimicrobial resistance, multiplex molecular assays are emerging as a powerful new diagnostics tool. During a live satellite symposium held during IDWeek 2024, three global infectious disease experts will be addressing emerging challenges and highlighting how these assays can transform diagnostic stewardship. The program was planned and developed by Medavera, Inc., a leading provider of medical education.

Medavera - Applying Science To Care

Medavera - Applying Science To Care
Medavera logo



IDWeek 2024 is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists.

This free symposium Navigating Advanced Testing Options to Improve Diagnostic Stewardship will be available to IDWeek 2024 attendees. It will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at the JW Marriott Los Angeles, Platinum Ballroom A-C, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (PST). A buffet lunch will be provided.

The expert presenters include:

  • Vittorio Sambri, MD, PhD - Director of the Department of Laboratory and Transfusion Medicine at AUSL Romagna, Head of the Unit of Microbiology at the Greater Romagna Area Hub Laboratory and Full Professor of Microbiology for DIMEC at the University of Bologna. With over 225 publications, Dr. Sambri is an authority on emerging infectious diseases and innovative diagnostic methodologies.

  • Laila Eugenia Woc-Colburn, MD, DTM&H, FIDSA - Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Woc-Colburn is a prominent figure in tropical medicine and infectious disease education with valuable insights on the diagnostic challenges of diverse patient populations.

  • Blake W. Buchan, PhD, D(ABMM) - Professor of Pathology and Director of Clinical Microbiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Buchan is an expert in molecular diagnostics, with extensive experience in clinical trials for novel diagnostic assays for bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens.

There will be an opportunity to engage with the panelists during a live Q&A session following the presentations. This program is accredited for up to 1.5 continuing education hours/credits for physicians, nurses, laboratory professionals, and pharmacists.

Pre-registration is available at www.StewardshipCME.com

This activity was planned and developed by Medavera, Inc. Educational support was provided by QuidelOrtho. This program is not an official event, nor sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by IDWeek.

For more information contact Carrie V. Vause, MS, Director of Content Development (Medavera), 417.350.5925 or carrie@medavera.com.

Contact Information

Carrie Vause
Director of Content Development, Medavera
carrie@medavera.com
(417) 350-5925

SOURCE: Medavera

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.