Black Book Market Research: Celebrate Excellence: 16 Top Client-Rated Medical Group Technologies Honored at MGMA's Leaders Conference 2024 Black Book Awards

Black Book Research, recognized for its unbiased, crowdsourced insights into the physician technology and managed services sectors, highlights the 2024 vendors who earned top awards for customer experience and user satisfaction in medical practice management.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2024 / Black Book Research is proud to recognize 16 distinguished sponsors at the Medical Group Management Association's Leaders Conference, a premier gathering for forward-thinking professionals in the physician practice industry. From October 6-9 in Denver, this event will offer tailored content for management, executives, and emerging leaders. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from industry experts, grow their leadership skills, and network with peers, all united by a shared vision to drive innovation and transformation in healthcare.









Over the past nine months, 21,544 physician practices, ranging from large multi-specialty groups to independent sole practitioners, participated in extensive technology satisfaction surveys. 16 standout vendors have achieved the highest client experience ratings across more than half of all IT categories in physician practice management software and services, showcasing their exceptional performances at the tradeshow.

"These medical practice software and outsourcing vendors have consistently delivered high client experience and exceptional system usability across all specialties. This Black Book annual study aims to assess whether practice managers are reaffirming their satisfaction with IT suppliers, further emphasizing the critical role user-centric solutions play in driving success for healthcare practices of all sizes," said Doug Brown, President of the firm.

MGMA attendees can explore the top-rated medical practice products and services, as recognized in this year's Black Book client experience polls. Visit the highest-scoring solutions in the exhibit hall, where each vendor's booth number and key achievements are highlighted.

MGMA Leaders Conference 2024 - Top-Rated Physician Organization Vendors and Their Achievements

Explore the highest-rated solutions at the MGMA Leaders Conference. Visit these award-winning vendors, recognized for excellence in the latest Black Book client experience polls:

Veradigm, Booth 1017 #1 - Physician Specialties EHR - Family Practice, General Practice #1 - Mobile EHR #1 - Physician Clearinghouse Solutions - Small Practices #1 - End-to-End Physician Practice Revenue Cycle Management

NextGen, Booth 900 #1 - Physician Specialties EHR - Cardiology, Correctional Facilities, Institutional Medicine, Community Health Centers, Multispecialty Clinics, Neurosurgery, Sleep Medicine, Pulmonology #1 - EHR All Specialties & Groups (6-10 Practitioners, 11-25 Practitioners, and 26-99 Practitioners) #1 - Practice Management Solutions - Solo & Small Practices #1 - Practice Management Solutions - Large Practices

Intelichart, Booth 1047 #1 - Practice Portal and Patient Engagement Solutions

MedEvolve, Booth 601 #1 - Revenue Cycle Workflow Optimization Solutions

Verisma, Booth 1025 #1 - Release of Information

Zoll Data Systems, Booth 956 #1 - Insurance Discovery & Verification Solutions

Experian, Booth 636 #1 - Provider Contract Management & Optimization Solutions #1 - Patient Access Software #1 - Physician Clearinghouse - Large Practices #1 - Claims Management - Health System Physician-Affiliated Practices

athenahealth, Booth 413 #1 - Physician Specialty EHR - Internal Medicine, Pediatrics

Flywire, Booth 1049 #1 - Patient Financial Solutions

Dolbey, Booth 1015 #1 - Speech Recognition Software

Oracle Health/Net Suite, Booth 1051 #1 - Physician Specialty EHR - General Surgery #1 - EHR All Specialties & Groups (100+ Physicians) #1 - Integrated Hospital System/Physician Practice Management

Wellsky, Booth 112 #1 - Care Coordination

Rivet Health, Booth 114 #1 - Payer Performance Analytics & Benchmarking, Physician Organizations

IMO Health, Booth 126 #1 - Clinical AI & NLP Tools, Physician Organizations

DAS Health, Booth 820 #1 - Managed IT Outsourcing, Physician Organizations

Conifer Health Solutions, Booth 606 #1 - Coding & Documentation Outsourcing, Physician Organizations



About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare decision-makers, IT users, and industry stakeholders with detailed, unbiased comparisons of top-performing technology and managed services vendors in healthcare. As the largest user opinion database in healthcare IT, Black Book captured nearly three million verified user perspectives on technology, consulting, and outsourced services, with continuous updates since 2013. Black Book operates without financial ties to the vendors it ranks, ensuring objective and trusted insights. For full research and rankings, visit https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Medical Group Management Association Leaders Conference 2024

The MGMA Leaders Conference 2024 is a premier event bringing together healthcare leaders, practice managers, and industry experts to explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in medical practice management. Held from October 6-9 in Denver, this annual conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from top thought leaders, engage in insightful discussions, and network with peers across the healthcare industry. With a focus on empowering management and leadership in physician practices, MGMA's Leaders Conference is a must-attend event for those looking to shape the future of healthcare.

