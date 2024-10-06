Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

As indicated in our communication on 26 September, a fault was detected on the ElecLink electrical interconnector between the UK and France, leading to a suspension of activity.

The investigations into the incident have enabled the identification of the fault, linked to the deterioration of the structure which supports the cable, outside the Tunnel in France. The detailed plan for necessary repair works is currently being developed.

The current estimated duration of the works is 6 weeks, bringing the date for re-entry into service to 16 November. This date will be confirmed as soon as the repair plan has been finalised.

The suspension of activity up to 16 November will have a commercial impact estimated at approximately €46 million euros1

____________________________ 1 Estimated commercial impact, composed of the contracted revenues for the period going from 25 September to 15 November 2024, that will not be delivered representing 36 million euros, the short-term capacity auctions revenues that could have, based on current market spreads, generated 2 million euros and the costs and penalty risks (in particular related to capacity markets rules) related to the suspension of the activity for 8 million euros. These elements do not take into account the profit-sharing mechanism provision.

