Rio Tinto today confirmed that it has made an approach to Arcadium Lithium regarding a potential acquisition of Arcadium Lithium by Rio Tinto.
The approach is non-binding and there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to or will proceed.
Rio Tinto will not make further comment until or unless an update is appropriate.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction. The release, publication or distribution of this communication in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.
The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdictions.
LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
This announcement contains inside information.
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
