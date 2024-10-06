Rio Tinto today confirmed that it has made an approach to Arcadium Lithium regarding a potential acquisition of Arcadium Lithium by Rio Tinto.

The approach is non-binding and there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to or will proceed.

Rio Tinto will not make further comment until or unless an update is appropriate.

